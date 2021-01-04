How to get a COVID-19 test in Cumberland County and what to know

The clinics can test up to 450 people a day and are usually open in a location for about a week. Some will offer both drive-thru and walk-in services, while others will only offer drive-thru testing. Wardle said that just from the first week of testing, they've tested more than 6,100 people from across the state, and more than 1,300 of those people tested positive.

Huff and Wardle both said that the clinics could test more people than they are now, but Huff said the clinics are starting to get to counties with higher populations, which will likely change that trend.

Franklin County has been the only county in the Midstate to have a testing clinic, though within the southcentral region, Juniata, Mifflin and Bedford counties have had clinics. The rotation of clinics will continue for 12 weeks, hitting 61 counties that do not have municipal or county health departments of their own, which would include Cumberland County.

One new option for residents is at-home testing. Huff said there are a number of at-home options, including one that requires a physician's order and another that can be purchased over-the-counter.

While the at-home option could be convenient if potentially costly for residents, it presents a challenge to the state Department of Health when it's calculating the number of COVID-19 cases.