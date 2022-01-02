How to attend the 2022 Farm Show safely in COVID pandemic

For decades, people attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show have taken such basic health precautions as wearing warm clothing and washing their hands before eating. In this era of COVID-19 and its variants, they need to do more.

“More than any time during the pandemic, we are in uncertain times,” said Dr. Mohammad Ali, infection disease specialist at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Hampden Medical Center. “This omicron variant has a doubling time of 2½ days.”

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 15 at the Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. Admission is free but parking is $15.

Last year’s Farm Show, a virtual event, lacked the food and fun of the in-person event. This year, what is billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show will be held in the 24-acre complex during a time when more than 70% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 yet the omicron variant is running rampart.

Ali is concerned.

“We’ve had the pandemic for two years,” he said, “and people have COVID fatigue. They want to do things like go to the Farm Show. They don’t want to suspend their regular lives. Yet even though the omicron variant causes less severe illness, an explosion of it could really tax the already overworked health care system.”

Ali said that before going to the Farm Show, people should do a risk assessment to see how vulnerable they are to getting COVID-19. If they have symptoms — which can mimic flu and cold symptoms — they should be tested to find out if they have COVID. Not everyone should attend the Farm Show, he said.

“The unvaccinated should not go to the Farm Show or to any big public function held indoors,” he said, “because the chance of getting COVID is high. If you haven’t had two vaccination shots, you shouldn’t go either. Even people who have had two Moderna or Pfizer vaccines could have a breakthrough infection.”

He said that people who had two COVID-19 vaccinations and a booster shot are protected against getting a severe infection or being hospitalized. He said they could attend the Farm Show if they wear a good mask, which he defined as an N95, KN95 or KF94.

“These types of masks are better than surgical or cloth masks at filtering out 95% of particles,” Ali said. “COVID-19 is an airborne disease and these masks filter out particles in the air.”

Some people should not attend the Farm Show no matter how much they want to, the doctor said.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, if you have high-risk factors, it’s not a good idea to go,” he said. “We’re still in a dangerous time. Omicron could cause billions of infections around the world. You can’t take all the precautions all the time. So if you shouldn’t attend but know someone who is going, have that person bring you some Farm Show food home.”

People who opt to go to the Farm Show should wear masks, Ali said, although Gov. Tom Wolf has said he doesn’t plan to make masks mandatory at the Farm Show. Farm Show Complex employees and other state employees have been required to wear masks in all indoor settings since Wolf ordered that in August.

“If you haven’t had your second shot, get it,” Ali said. “If you haven’t had your booster shot, get it. And if you can’t get any of the N95 masks, wear two of the other kinds of masks, surgical or cloth.”

Those who do attend can visit the state Health Department booth for free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Ali said that Farm Show visitors should not remove their masks, especially if they’re in crowded areas. He suggests buying Farm Show food to take home to eat rather than eating in the usually crowded Food Court.

Asked if he would attend the show, Ali answered with a resounding “no. I would not go to the Farm Show this year, even though I am vaccinated and boostered. There’s too many people under one roof.”