Housing and parking were the two topics that stood out to Newville resident Stacy Myers at the Newville Community Forum held at Big Spring Presbyterian Church Sunday evening.

For Paul Shoap, of West Pennsboro Township, youth programming fell among the noteworthy themes addressed at the event.

Big Spring Presbyterian Church organized the forum, which included time for community representatives to address a variety of perceived needs and concerns in Newville and suggest ways the church could possibly assist with those needs.

"We contacted these leaders from our neighborhood basically under the opinion that they have a whole perspective of their own for what are the needs and concerns and issues in Newville that each one of these folks sees of the town from a perspective that many of us don't," Big Spring Presbyterian Church Pastor Stephen Melton said.

Panelists were comprised of Big Spring Senior Center Director Cathy Graver, Newville Borough Council President Scott Penner, Newville Economic Development Authority board member and business owner Jeff Bouder and Friendship Hose Company member Daniel Lehman.

Newville Police Officer Matthew Keller and Big Spring School District social worker Jessica Winesickle originally planned to speak as well but were unable to attend.

Housing and parking

Several of the speakers addressed housing among the needs and concerns they've seen in the community.

"There's no new property to convert to businesses or affordable housing," Bouder said, adding that there is an increasing number of warehouses in the Newville area that create jobs and might draw people in who want to live close to where they work.

He emphasized embracing future growth and helping to build in a way that will benefit the community.

"It's going to happen in our backyard anyways," he said. "So I will say if we don't do anything about it, it might grow out full of weeds. But if we cultivate and changes, it just might turn out to be a half decent garden."

He mentioned seeking out spaces on which smaller, 20-unit housing areas could be constructed, as opposed to trying to implement, for example, a large 500-unit development on former farmland.

In addition to searching for opportunities to including housing, Bouder pointed out the need for additional parking that will come with community growth.

While Myers said she doesn't personally have a problem with parking because she has a garage, it's a need she's noticed throughout the borough.

"There's only one handicap parking space in the parking lot across from my house," she said. "You know, parking is terrible everywhere."

Lehman recommended working with other businesses to see what vacant parking areas might be used to help alleviate a lack of parking space.

Needs for all ages

Other needs addressed at the forum spanned the ages.

Penner identified a lack of child-care opportunities in Newville.

"It often forces young mothers to stay home," he said. "If they would like to go into a job, a lot of times they can't or you're balancing one spouse is working day shift and the other spouse is working second shift."

Beyond child care, Bouder discussed "giving the youth access to good choices" through programming.

He recalled the borough used to operate a community center that allowed teens to play pickup basketball games and said Newville doesn't have that anymore.

"We need to learn new ways to reach out and direct this to some of their interests, such as gaming and [the] internet, and try to reintroduce the past youth interests that have been there for years, such as going back outside [and] playing sports," Bouder said.

Shoap said programming for youth can also help keep teens out of trouble.

Graven identified rising food prices as a concern for many senior citizens and said the senior center offers meals with a suggested donation, however citizens may not be able to travel to the center to pick up the food or might not know about it at all.

"When it comes to getting the word out, we need to take care of the people that took care of us," she said.

Other community needs addressed at the forum applied to all ages, including a need for volunteers for a variety of responsibilities, including cooking and firefighting at Friendship Hose Company and what Penner described as a mental health resources "desert."

"If you have mental health needs, you're going to Carlisle [or] Shippensburg," he said. "Often they can't even service you in those areas, [so] you're going farther."

He recommended the church offer a space to facilitate Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous or similar meetings.

"The mental health issues are very important because that's where a lot of problems start," Big Spring Presbyterian Church member Keith Pomeraning said.

Overall, Shoap believes the forum was successful in identifying several of the community's needs and concerns.

"People are aware of what's going on," he said, adding that the forum brought attention to topics on which the community can focus.

Pomraning thought the event went "really well."

"I don't think we expected quite this turnout, and that's a very positive thing and we're very happy," he said.

Photos: Newville Lions Club Community Fair Pageant