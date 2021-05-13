Housing assistance points to uneven recovery as CDC eviction order remains in legal limbo

Cumberland County residents have received nearly $800,000 in pandemic rent and utility assistance, as a possible halt to federal eviction protections winds its way through the court system.
As of the end of last week, the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authorities had approved 267 applications for aid valued at roughly $675,000 in rent and another $100,000 in utilities, said the agencies’ director, Mary Kuna.
The program is administered by the county housing authority using direct federal funding, as well as state pass-through funds from the December 2020 federal appropriations bill.
To qualify, households must have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic and make less than 80% of the county’s median income. Assistance with up to 12 months of unpaid rent and utilities back to March 2020 is available, as well as three months of future costs if there is a risk of homelessness.
The current assistance program, which opened up two months ago, is significantly less restrictive than the assistance program created by the state in summer 2020. There is no longer a $750 per month cap on rent, which was previously disincentivizing landlords from taking the payment, given that they had to treat the support as payment in full.
Under the new program, “even people who have said their landlord wouldn’t be interested, when we call the landlord, they are interested,” Kuna said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is encouraging anyone with outstanding back rent to apply, given that federal eviction protections are in legal limbo.
Last week, a federal judge issued an opinion that would throw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction protection measures, although a stay on the ruling was granted as the federal government seeks to appeal the decision.
Since Pennsylvania’s eviction and foreclosure protections expired last year, the only remaining protection for distressed renters has been the CDC’s order, which seeks to limit evictions as a public health measure — although it’s legal power to do so is under question.
As The Sentinel reported earlier, the CDC order requires tenants to fill out an affidavit to stop eviction proceedings, with local judges having received often-unclear guidance as to how to implement the measure in local court proceedings.
Judgments can still be entered against tenants, meaning that many eviction cases are primed to move forward if and when the CDC protections are lifted.
As with most of the nation, the restaurant and hotel sectors are over-represented among those seeking assistance in Cumberland County.
“They were related to that specific industry, that’s who we’ve seen hit,” Kuna said.
While some applicants seek to pay marginal amounts of back rent and utilities, there are also plenty who need the full 12 months of help right off the bat, Kuna said.
“We’re seeing people already meeting the 12 months, just in arrears,” Kuna said, and “we’re starting to see people for who nothing has changed for them.”
Data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro region, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties, is slowly recovering from the pandemic’s economic downturn.
The region had about 12,000 fewer employees in March 2021, the most recent survey month, relative to the March 2020 payroll, while there were roughly 5,500 more unemployed residents, with a total unemployment rate of 6.1% compared to 4.5% a year earlier.
While some national observers have blamed a labor shortage, the Harrisburg-Carlisle region has not yet seen a corresponding rise in wages that would be expected as companies compete for returning workers. Average hourly pay for the region in March 2021 was actually 5 cents lower than a year earlier.
