Housing assistance in Cumberland County points to uneven recovery as CDC eviction order remains in legal limbo

Cumberland County residents have received nearly $800,000 in pandemic rent and utility assistance, as a possible halt to federal eviction protections winds its way through the court system.

As of the end of last week, the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authorities had approved 267 applications for aid valued at roughly $675,000 in rent and another $100,000 in utilities, said the agencies’ director, Mary Kuna.

The program is administered by the county housing authority using direct federal funding, as well as state pass-through funds from the December 2020 federal appropriations bill.

To qualify, households must have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic and make less than 80% of the county’s median income. Assistance with up to 12 months of unpaid rent and utilities back to March 2020 is available, as well as three months of future costs if there is a risk of homelessness.

The current assistance program, which opened up two months ago, is significantly less restrictive than the assistance program created by the state in summer 2020. There is no longer a $750 per month cap on rent, which was previously disincentivizing landlords from taking the payment, given that they had to treat the support as payment in full.