Houses are on the market a fraction of the time compared to 2019 in Midstate

The number of houses sold this past June may not be much higher than the numbers seen in June 2019, but they were on the market for a fraction of the time than previous homes, according to the latest data from the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors.
GHAR reported Tuesday that the houses sold in June in Cumberland County were only on the market for 15 days, compared to 40 days on the market for houses sold in June 2019 and 38 days in June 2020.
It’s a similar scene across the tri-county area, with houses sold in Dauphin County this past month staying on the market for only 16 days, compared to 40 days in 2019 and 47 days in 2020, and Perry County homes were on the market for 17 days, compared to 43 days in 2019 and 94 days in 2020.
Though Perry and Dauphin counties did not see more houses sold in June compared to two years ago, Cumberland County’s sold units did rise from 385 in 2019 to 394 in 2021, and all three counties saw the median price of sold houses increase in the last two years.
In Cumberland County, the median price of houses sold in June was $258,500, compared to $212,900 in 2019. The median price in Cumberland County was higher than the neighboring counties, which saw median prices of $209,000 for Dauphin County homes and $200,000 for Perry County homes, though those prices are still increases over 2019 numbers.
According to GHAR, those increases are likely due to the types of houses being sold in the area.
In looking at all three counties collectively, GHAR reported that the types of homes that have seen an increase in the median price are those priced at $199,999 and less and those at $400,000 or higher. The median price for houses in the lowest price point was at $148,740 in June in the tri-county area, which is slightly higher than the $141,900 median price in 2019. The median price for houses in the highest price point climbed to $497,550 this past June from $473,000 in June 2019.
Though the median price of houses priced between $200,000 and $300,000 fell this past June to $239,000 from $242,750 in 2019, the houses in this price point spent the least time of any on the market at nine days. Houses in both of the more expensive categories spent 21 days on the market, which is still less than the 51 days in 2019 for the $300,000 range and 77 days in 2019 for the highest price point.
Within Cumberland County, GHAR reported that the highest number of housing sales in the second quarter were located in the Cumberland Valley School District (290 units sold), Mechanicsburg Area School District (179 units sold) and Carlisle Area School District (143 units sold). Only houses that fall under the geography of Big Spring School District did not see an increase in the number of houses sold between the second quarter of this year and the second quarter of last year.
Housing prices were up, however, in each of the locations, with houses in Cumberland Valley seeing the highest median sale price at $325,000, and South Middleton School District homes following closely behind with $322,500 in median price.
Houses in South Middleton also saw the second lowest number of days on the market (11) compared to the rest of the county, with homes in East Pennsboro Area School District spending the fewest time at nine days on the market.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason