Houses are on the market a fraction of the time compared to 2019 in Midstate

According to GHAR, those increases are likely due to the types of houses being sold in the area.

In looking at all three counties collectively, GHAR reported that the types of homes that have seen an increase in the median price are those priced at $199,999 and less and those at $400,000 or higher. The median price for houses in the lowest price point was at $148,740 in June in the tri-county area, which is slightly higher than the $141,900 median price in 2019. The median price for houses in the highest price point climbed to $497,550 this past June from $473,000 in June 2019.

Though the median price of houses priced between $200,000 and $300,000 fell this past June to $239,000 from $242,750 in 2019, the houses in this price point spent the least time of any on the market at nine days. Houses in both of the more expensive categories spent 21 days on the market, which is still less than the 51 days in 2019 for the $300,000 range and 77 days in 2019 for the highest price point.