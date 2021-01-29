Hours changed at COVID-19 free-testing site at Army Heritage and Education Center

Cumberland County has announced a change in hours at the free COVID-19 testing site because of the forecast for a snowstorm this weekend.

The revised testing hours at the U.S Army Heritage and Education Center this weekend will be:

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Testing for Monday has been canceled.

The tests at AHEC at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, are open to anyone aged 3 and older. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration is available on site. No appointments are necessary. Patients do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms for testing. Residents are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Test results will be available two to seven days after testing.

The pop-up testing is a partnership with the county, state Department of Health, its provider AMI and the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.

Midnasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. People who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Anyone who tests positive will receive a phone call from AMI while those who test negative will receive an email with a secured-PDF.