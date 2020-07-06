Hot and dry: Heat wave could tie records, rainfall remains lower than normal

It’s been four days of temperatures above 90 degrees, making the hot spell the Midstate is currently enduring officially a heat wave.
According to ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, temperatures have been well above the threshold of 90 degrees, reaching 93 on July 2, 97 on July 3, 94 on July 4 and 96 on July 5. Temperatures have to hit 90 degrees or higher for three days in a row to be considered a heat wave.
“This has been pretty impressive heat. The good thing is it hasn’t been too humid so far. Now that’s changing today,” Juklo said on Monday.
With humidity factored in through the rest of the week, Juklo said “feels like” temperatures will near 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through at least Saturday.
“If we do make it to Sunday and we keep this 90-degree streak going, then that would tie the record for most consecutive 90-degree days,” he said.
That was done five times in the region’s history, the last time in 1999.
Rain is going to be hard to predict over the same time period because the area is in a pattern where there is no cold front or system to create conditions for a storm. Anytime or anyplace this week is fair game for stray afternoon storms, Juklo said.
That would be welcome for a region that’s seeing lower than normal rainfall.
Juklo said some areas, such as near the airport, have seen close to normal rainfall in the last 30 days, but there are regions east of the Susquehanna River that are running well below normal, according to maps from the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
One of those maps showing data through Sunday shows Cumberland County’s deficit ranges from about 0.75 inches in the northern part of the county to 1.5 inches in the southern part.
“If we see that over the next week or 10 days some of these places are still not getting any rain, that’s when we become worried about a moderate drought. But at this point, it’s just as we call abnormally dry,” Juklo said.
Fires
The dry weather has caused concern, however, for potential fires, particularly where grass and other vegetation exposed to the sun has dried out.
“That’s really our concern right now is the grass areas and the fields,” said Tim Yingst, chief of Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs. “It’s usually a slower moving fire with humidity, but it will still burn right now.”
Across the state, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has rated the fire danger as low to moderate, but department press secretary Terry Brady said the fire danger may increase to high in areas where there has been less precipitation if the drying trend continues and low humidity occurs.
Brady said the current dry season has seen an uptick in smaller fires, usually linked to dry grass and underbrush.
To cut down on fire risk, Yingst urged people to be careful with fireworks since both Dauphin and Cumberland counties have seen a number of calls related to them.
Citizen's Fire Company, for example, responded to a small brush fire in Gardners that was started by someone shooting a firework out the back of a car, he said.
That fire just burned dead grass along the road, but fireworks-related fires in other areas have caused far more damage. According to ABC27, several garages in Lancaster were destroyed in a fire caused by fireworks, causing $100,000 in damages. In York, six adults and four children were displaced when a home caught fire due to fireworks.
It is illegal to set fireworks off within 150 feet of a structure, but even those doing so where permitted should take precautions.
“If people are setting off fireworks, just make sure you’re doing it in an area that you have a hose or at least some water that you could stop a fire before it gets too big,” Yingst said.
Yingst said there’s no reason yet to put a burn ban into effect, but that people need to use common sense when using grills and fire pits by having water at hand and pruning away dead vegetation from the area around the fire pit.
Yingst also cautioned homeowners to keep their mulch watered. Mulch dries out in the heat and direct sunlight, which makes it “very flammable” and could lead to more serious fires.
“Something as small as a discarded cigarette or sparks from fireworks can ignite it. We have had several serious house fires due to a mulch fire spreading into a house,” he said.
People should also not throw cigarettes out of cars because of the danger to the dry grassy areas next to the road.
Brady suggested considering alternatives to outdoor burning such as composting, recycling or chipping woody materials.
Those who do burn should not burn on dry or windy days and should make sure to burn in a small area away from utility lines, overhead limbs, buildings and flammable items.
When finished, residents should make sure to douse the fire with water, mix the water and ashes with a shovel and repeat the process until there’s no remaining heat.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
