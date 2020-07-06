Hot and dry: Heat wave could tie records, rainfall remains lower than normal

Brady said the current dry season has seen an uptick in smaller fires, usually linked to dry grass and underbrush.

To cut down on fire risk, Yingst urged people to be careful with fireworks since both Dauphin and Cumberland counties have seen a number of calls related to them.

Citizen's Fire Company, for example, responded to a small brush fire in Gardners that was started by someone shooting a firework out the back of a car, he said.

That fire just burned dead grass along the road, but fireworks-related fires in other areas have caused far more damage. According to ABC27, several garages in Lancaster were destroyed in a fire caused by fireworks, causing $100,000 in damages. In York, six adults and four children were displaced when a home caught fire due to fireworks.

It is illegal to set fireworks off within 150 feet of a structure, but even those doing so where permitted should take precautions.

“If people are setting off fireworks, just make sure you’re doing it in an area that you have a hose or at least some water that you could stop a fire before it gets too big,” Yingst said.