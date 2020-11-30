 Skip to main content
Hospitalizations on the rise as DOH offers update to COVID Alert PA app, opens it up to teens
Coronavirus

Hospitalizations on the rise as DOH offers update to COVID Alert PA app, opens it up to teens

Rachel Levine

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine talks about COVID-19 during a news conference in October.

 Tammie Gitt

As the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increase in Cumberland County and across the state, the Department of Health is refining its mobile app to help track cases, an effort largely hampered by a lack of participation or patients' willingness to answer contact tracing questions.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said the department is launching an update to its COVID Alert PA app that would allow students ages 13 to 17, with their parents' permission, to use the app to track potential exposure to COVID-19. So far, there have been 623,000 downloads of the app, but health officials' goal is to have 1 million users to better track cases of the disease.

“By expanding the age range, we can hopefully increase the number of individuals who download the app, increasing its effectiveness to help control the spread of this dangerous virus, especially in school settings," Levine said.

The app will also feature more county-level data, hospital information and an information hub that will include testing location sites.

The effort comes as the state sees large increases in the number of hospitalized patients ahead of what could be a huge surge connected to holiday gatherings.

The department reported Monday that there were 4,405 hospitalized patients, up from 4,114 patients Saturday and 4,087 patients Friday. In the last two days, the number of patients in intensive care rose from 864 to 918 across the state.

Cumberland County saw a significant increase in the number of hospitalized patients in the last two days. Since Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose from 51 to 109, according to the department's online health dashboard. Of those patients, 27 are in the ICU and 11 of those are on ventilators.

Levine said health officials are watching these metrics very carefully to determine if and when hospitals reach capacity, though no region has had to reduce elective procedures related to standards set last week by the department.

Concerns also remain about the number of deaths, with about 500 reported across the state in the last week. Though the number of cases and deaths are rising in long-term care settings, Levine said Monday that nursing home deaths make up a smaller percentage of the total number of deaths than they did in the spring, mostly due to the level of community spread outside of those facilities.

With those rising numbers and more potentially on the horizon due to people ignoring state recommendations and traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday, Levine warned that December, January and February will likely be the peak time for transmission of the disease. Even if a vaccine is approved, Levine estimated that the general public would not be fully immunized until at least late spring or early summer, and so far, there has not been any data from trials regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine in children.

Local numbers

The bleak winter outlook was helped along Monday with the latest figures from the Department of Health, with some counties in the region seeing fewer cases but Cumberland County continuing to see a high number of cases.

The department reported Monday that there were 194 cases of COVID-19 and an additional two deaths in Cumberland County over the last two days.

The county showed 111 cases and two deaths in Sunday's data and 83 cases and no deaths in Monday's data. The county's 14-day per-capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at an all-time high of 646.49.

Judging by just the number of negative tests in Monday's two-day report (650) and confirmed positive tests (187) reported, the county saw about 29% of its tests come back positive.

The department also updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data over the weekend. Cumberland County's percent positivity increased to 11.9% (up from 11% last week), and its incidence rate per 100,000 people for the last seven days increased to 264.5 (up from 258.9 the previous week).

Three counties in the southcentral had more than 200 new cases in Monday's two-day report. York County saw the greatest increase with 396 cases and four additional deaths. Other counties seeing triple-digit case counts were Blair County (272), Dauphin County (221), Franklin County (156) and Lebanon County (132).

The Health Department reported 4,268 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday after a report of 5,529 new cases Sunday. The department reported 75 deaths on Sunday and 32 deaths Monday.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Southcentral region cases

County numbers in the southcentral region for Sunday-Monday (updated Nov. 30):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 55 new cases; 2,028 total cases (1,955 confirmed, 74 probable); 22,498 negatives; 47 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 78 new cases; 1,567 total cases (1,178 confirmed, 389 probable); 6,598 negatives; 24 deaths (+1)
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 272 new cases; 4,322 total cases (3,796 confirmed, 526 probable); 27,504 negatives; 63 deaths (+1)
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 194 new cases; 5,172 total cases (4,709 confirmed, 463 probable); 49,782 negatives; 134 deaths (+2)
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 221 new cases; 7,832 total cases (7,581 confirmed, 251 probable); 67,085 negatives; 218 deaths (+1)
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 156 new cases; 4,476 total cases (4,292 confirmed, 184 probable); 30,704 negatives; 110 deaths (+4)
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 272 total cases (204 confirmed, 68 probable); 2,067 negatives; 6 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 1,743 total cases (1,558 confirmed, 185 probable); 9,854 negatives; 54 deaths (+2)
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 742 total cases (715 confirmed, 27 probable); 3,401 negatives; 14 deaths (+2)
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 132 new cases; 5,336 total cases (5,016 confirmed, 320 probable); 31,102 negatives; 108 deaths (+2)
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 74 new cases; 1,781 total cases (1,705 confirmed, 76 probable); 9,470 negatives; 33 deaths (+1)
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 679 total cases (628 confirmed, 51 probable); 6,624 negatives; 9 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 396 new cases; 11,202 total cases (10,645 confirmed, 557 probable); 93,004 negatives; 245 deaths (+4)

Cases by ZIP code

ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 30):

  • 17013: 742 positives, 6,871 negatives - +54 since Nov. 27
  • 17015: 436 positives, 3,526 negatives - +43 since Nov. 27
  • 17050: 688 positives, 6,830 negatives - +35 since Nov. 27
  • 17055: 827 positives, 10,269 negatives - +41 since Nov. 27
  • 17011: 654 positives, 8,200 negatives - +35 since Nov. 27
  • 17007: 106 positives, 893 negatives - +7 since Nov. 27
  • 17065: 75 positives, 610 negatives - +8 since Nov. 27
  • 17324: 63 positives, 713 negatives - +3 since Nov. 27
  • 17241: 185 positives, 1,925 negatives - +6 since Nov. 27
  • 17257: 607 positives, 3,014 negatives - +29 since Nov. 27
  • 17240: 40 positives, 260 negatives - +6 since Nov. 27
  • 17025: 264 positives, 2,688 negatives - +22 since Nov. 27
  • 17070: 276 positives, 2,756 negatives - +18 since Nov. 27
  • 17043: 77 positives, 1,073 negatives - +8 since Nov. 27
  • 17019: 257 positives, 2,944 negatives - +14 since Nov. 27

Positivity rates

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania

Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County:

Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County:

Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County:

Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County:

Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County:

Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)

Concerned about COVID-19?

