Hospitalizations on the rise as DOH offers update to COVID Alert PA app, opens it up to teens

Cumberland County saw a significant increase in the number of hospitalized patients in the last two days. Since Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose from 51 to 109, according to the department's online health dashboard. Of those patients, 27 are in the ICU and 11 of those are on ventilators.

Levine said health officials are watching these metrics very carefully to determine if and when hospitals reach capacity, though no region has had to reduce elective procedures related to standards set last week by the department.

Concerns also remain about the number of deaths, with about 500 reported across the state in the last week. Though the number of cases and deaths are rising in long-term care settings, Levine said Monday that nursing home deaths make up a smaller percentage of the total number of deaths than they did in the spring, mostly due to the level of community spread outside of those facilities.