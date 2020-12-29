Hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients declining in southcentral region

Every hospital health care collaborative in the state is reporting figures in the green for the state's COVID-19 trigger metrics, but bed availability is falling quickly in the southcentral region.

Of the state's three metrics used to determine if hospitals should be forced, on a regional basis, to reduce elective procedures by 50%, the level of staffing and COVID-19 admissions has remained mostly stable in the Keystone Health Care Collaborative, with includes the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties.

Though the percentage of hospitals reporting staffing shortages has remained level at 31.8% since mid-December, that figure is still close to the 33% mark from the state.

The percentage of medical/surgical beds available to COVID-19 patients is still above the 10% mark, but has been mostly falling since last week. Now .

In Cumberland County as of Tuesday, there are 17 adult ICU beds available (16.7% of total beds) and 12 medical/surgical beds available (3.1%).

The state Department of Health reported that there are 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with 30 patients in the ICU and 23 patients on ventilators.

