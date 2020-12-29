Hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients declining in southcentral region

Every hospital health care collaborative in the state is reporting figures in the green for the state's COVID-19 trigger metrics, but bed availability is falling quickly in the southcentral region.
Of the state's three metrics used to determine if hospitals should be forced, on a regional basis, to reduce elective procedures by 50%, the level of staffing and COVID-19 admissions has remained mostly stable in the Keystone Health Care Collaborative, with includes the southcentral region, as well as Centre and Lancaster counties.
Though the percentage of hospitals reporting staffing shortages has remained level at 31.8% since mid-December, that figure is still close to the 33% mark from the state.
The federal justice department announced Monday night that Freed, 50, would resign effective midnight on Jan. 1. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the role under federal vacancies law, the department wrote in a release.
41.8% of COVID-19 tests came back positive over the last two days. The single death snaps a streak of at least 24 straight days of a reported death in Cumberland County. 142 people have died this month.
A Wellsville man faces a number of charges after Upper Allen Township Police said he recorded co-workers in an employee restroom at a business, in addition to recording them for the past year outside of the restroom.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a man charged with endangering the welfare of children while driving on Christmas on Route 15, and a drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in Hopewell Township.