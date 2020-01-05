HARRISBURG – Central Pennsylvania may be a far cry from the Wild West, but folks here love rodeo and the local competitors in it.
The first rodeo on opening day of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday only included a few Midstate cowboys and cowgirls. Yet area residents cheered long and loud for the hometown favorites who came from Newville, Etters, Palmyra, Halifax and Lebanon.
Sponsored by the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association and featuring cowboys and cowgirls from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, the Farm Show rodeos include galloping horses, bucking bulls, running steers and an audience hanging onto the ends of their seats.
The rodeo began at 8 a.m. in the New Holland Arena Saturday. Only a few hundred people saw steer wrestling, which required cowboys to leap off a galloping horse, grab a steer and wrestle it to the ground. Jacob Varner of Collegeville, long-time Farm Show rodeo star, easily won.
An hour later, hundreds of additional people made their way to the arena through fog, rain and traffic. Two Midstate cowgirls, Riley Shetron, 18, of Newville and Aimee Getgen, 17, of Etters, soon were getting their share of cheers.
They joined forces in team roping, giving a smooth performance and winning second place out of eight teams in the event requiring two mounted people to gallop after a running steer and lasso it. Getgen served as “header,” lassoing a rope around the steer's head, while Shetron was the “heeler,” roping the steer’s feet.
Getgen also won second place in barrel racing, a timed event in which mounted cowgirls race around barrels without knocking them down. She won first place in pole bending in which a cowgirl and her horse must race around six poles in the arena without touching them or knocking them down.
“Lacey is moody, crabby and sassy,” Getgen said, affectionately looking at her brown quarter horse. She admitted that those traits may have helped her beat 23 pole bending competitors.
“Lacey wanted to win and she did,” Getgen said. “She and I both focused. I never heard the crowd. We’re having a good day.”
Shetron, a Big Spring High School senior, brought four horses to ride in the rodeo. She credited her father, rodeo rider Terry Shetron, with her love of horses, saying she got her first pony when she was seven.
“Riley works hard for rodeo,” her father said. “She rides her horses in cold weather and in the rain.”
The audience applauded the young equestrians, cheering at the speed of the barrel racers, coordination of the team roping, strength of the calf ropers and daring of the bull riders.
The bull riders had a tough time as each cowboy mounted the big bulls with names like Dr. Evil, Big Red and Carolina Reaper. Each cowboy wrapped a rope around one hand, tightened his thighs around his bull and nodded.
When the stock man opened the gate, each cowboy’s bull seemed to explode out of the chute into the arena. They immediately began bucking.
The cowboys only had to stay on the bulls for eight seconds. They couldn’t. The wildly bucking bulls dumped the cowboys on the floor as easily as a cow gets rid of a fly.
While the rodeo was going on, Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson Jr., and other dignitaries spoke at the Farm Show opening ceremony.
The Greater Harrisburg Chorus’ Sweet Adelines sang the National Anthem then the governor spoke of the need to build up the agricultural workforce. “This is Pennsylvania,” he said. “This is the Farm Show. This is the core of who we are. I hope you have a good time at the Farm Show.”
He seemed to have fun as he toured the Farm Show with Redding. The Farm Show runs through 5 p.m. Saturday.