Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall released the names Friday morning of two men from New York who were killed Thursday evening in a helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township.
The pilot of the 2019 Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter, Mark D. Croce, 58, and the passenger, Michael Capriotto, 63, both of Orchard Park, New York, located just outside Buffalo, were killed in the approximately 8:30 p.m. crash in the first block of Irongate Court, Hall said in a news release. No other passengers were mentioned, and no one on the ground was injured.
The helicopter left Washington, D.C. and was headed to Buffalo, according to Hall. It crashed in the backyard of a home at the intersection of Surrey Lane and Irongate Court.
Sound like a bomb
The Irongate Court area north of Mechanicsburg Borough where the helicopter crashed is a residential area, but the crash did not result in damage to any structures, John Bruetsch, Cumberland County public information officer, said last night.
Michael Brion lives in a home at the intersection of Irongate Court and Surrey Lane and was putting his daughters to bed when the crash occurred.
"It started out as, hey, this is just a low-flying helicopter, then in a period of four seconds it went to, it sounded like somebody dropped a bomb in our backyard," Brion said.
The sound was so loud it was disorienting, so he opened doors and windows in different parts of the house trying to determine where the sound came from. Eventually, he looked into his back yard and discovered the cause of the noise.
"There was no fire or smoke or anything, just a huge pile of rubble in the yard," he said.
He called 911 and then went with a neighbor to the remains of the helicopter, which had one person inside, obviously dead. Emergency workers with a flashlight later found the second body about 30 feet away from the crash scene, he said.
The experience was shocking to Brion, but he's thankful his family was unhurt and property damage was minimal. The helicopter took out some shrubbery and his daughters' play set and bent a fence, he said. However, it avoided his home and was only about 25-30 feet away from where his daughters were about to sleep.
Brion said debris from the bright red helicopter still sat in his yard late Friday morning, including one chunk that was still in a tree.
Buffalo community leaders
You have free articles remaining.
Croce and Capriotto were both businessmen and community leaders in the Buffalo area, according to WIVB in Buffalo. Croce owned several restaurants in the region.
Croce was a high-profile developer and restaurateur in Buffalo, where Mayor Byron Brown was among several elected officials to praise his impact Friday morning. Croce bought and redeveloped two architecturally significant but crumbling downtown buildings, transforming one into the Statler City event venue and the other into the luxury Curtiss Hotel. He also owned the Buffalo Chophouse restaurant.
“Mark was part of our resurgence, adding jobs & creating destinations that have brought visitors to #Buffalo,” Brown said in a tweet Friday morning.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, in a tweet, called Croce “a longtime friend & as big a booster of Buffalo as there ever was. ”
“Our hearts go out to Mark’s loving wife Jessica & their children as they deal with this incomprehensible tragedy,” Higgins wrote.
Capriotto was a former trustee in the village of Orchard Park, the Buffalo suburb where both men lived.
Investigation
Officials have not yet provided any information on the cause of the crash. Hall said the cause is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
An NTSB spokesman said Friday morning that an investigator from the agency was expected to arrive at the crash scene Friday. The agency does not yet have a public briefing scheduled regarding the crash.
The helicopter was not a medical helicopter, Bruetsch said, but he did not have any other information about the aircraft.
Roads in the area reopened to local traffic as of 2:20 a.m. Friday morning, the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
Silver Spring, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, and Naval Support Activity fire crews assisted at the scene, according to dispatch logs.