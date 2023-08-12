For Rob Bowman, it's all about balance.

After about 30 years of business in central Pennsylvania, the Charter Homes & Neighborhoods president appreciates the value of farmland and agriculture in a community.

It's this appreciation that prompts him to preserve it in the developments he creates, including at Grange, a neighborhood to be constructed in Middlesex Township.

The neighborhood will sit on 167 acres off of Army Heritage Drive on a former dairy farm owned by the Stover family. Of these, 45 acres will consist of preserved land that will include features like the farm's original house and a silo.

"When designing a neighborhood, we respect the story of the land and what came before," Bowman said in a news release. "By restoring important historical structures and preserving spaces and natural features, Grange will be yet another special Charter destination where generations can thrive."

He believes the name Grange, which means a country house with farm buildings, captures the feel of what a family farm is all about and speaks to the preserved space.

"We always pick a name that best represents what makes the neighborhood unique," he said.

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods has introduced two other developments to Cumberland County: Tattersall in Upper Allen Township and Arcona in Lower Allen Township, as well as neighborhoods in Pittsburgh and Susquehanna Township.

Long Grange plans

Bowman anticipates construction on Grange to begin in January and estimates the first residents could move in late next summer, although the completion of the neighborhood could take a decade or more.

The first phase, called the Homestead, will include 48 modern homes in addition to the silo and renovated farmhouse. A four-acre area called the Meadow will feature gathering space, wild flowers and pollinator houses while the Grove will feature trees planted by the first generations of the Stover Family.

In addition to preserved farmland, the neighborhood will feature Crossroads, a retail space that will house local businesses.

"As the neighborhood gets developed, we are going to be looking for opportunities to find small locally owned businesses that want to find a second location or a third location, and make them part of the neighborhood," Bowman said.

Grange will also feature Terrapark, a natural playground, fire pits and trails for walking, hiking and biking where residents can spend time outdoors on their own or with others.

Balance through story

Bowman believes it's Charter Homes & Neighborhoods' focus on preservation that sets the organization apart from other developers.

The entity operates under both a housing and a farmland mentality as opposed to an either/or approach.

This balance is achieved through defining what Bowman calls "the story of the land."

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods staff members discover this story by walking the property and talking with people associated with it, examining elements like the land's history, previous uses, existing structures, natural features and other relevant information, he said.

"We believe every property has its own story, and so we spend a tremendous amount of time discerning that," Bowman said.

Grange's story lies in part with the Stover family's dairy farm.

Stover family representative Ann Shughart said dairy farming has played a role in the family's legacy in the Carlisle area for four generations, including with her daughter, who founded Destiny Dairy Bar, which will be next to Grange.

"With this exciting new chapter, our family is grateful that through Charter’s vision, many more generations of families to follow will get to enjoy this extraordinary land as we have," she said.

Bowman said one of the challenges associated with finding a balance between farmland preservation and development is abiding by municipal rules such as zoning and land use, some of which were established more than 100 years ago.

Middlesex Township, among other local municipalities, is beginning conversations within the community to rethink some of those rules and help provide more opportunities to balance development and preservation, he said.

Meeting a need

In addition to preserving a portion of the land it occupies, Grange will also help meet housing needs in Cumberland County.

Bowman said Charter Homes & Neighborhoods selected the area because the Cumberland Valley is a "very desirable" place for people to live.

According to data from the Pennsylvania State Data Center, Cumberland County remained the fastest growing county in the state based on percent change from 2020 to 2022.

Middlesex Township, in particular, drew Bowman's attention because of ongoing zoning and land use conversations.

For example, he said a more traditional way of thinking would be to put all of one type of housing in one place and all of another type of housing elsewhere.

Grange includes plans for mixed housing streets where people of various ages and life stages can live along the same road.

"Whether you're looking to move down or live on one floor, whether you're looking to make your first home purchase [or] whether you're looking to go from a smaller home to a larger home range, we'll be able to accommodate everybody's range of housing," Bowman said.

He said many communities have neighborhoods that people want to be a part of.

"At Charter we get up every morning and go to work every day thinking about how we can create places that really endear themselves to people," Bowman said. "And that's what we're shooting for with Grange."

A preview event for interested homebuyers will be held at Grange Oct. 21 and anyone interested in attending can register at online at LifeAGrange.com.

Photos: A look at Stover Farms and Destiny Dairy Bar in Middlesex Township