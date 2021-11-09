Home Instead hosts annual Be a Santa to a Senior program

Home Instead, a local in-home senior care business, will again offer its Be a Santa to a Senior program where are residents can purchase gifts for area senior residents.

This is the 13th year for the local program, where residents can purchase gifts that will then head toward a local older adult who may be isolated this holiday season. The gifts are often items of necessity, such as toiletries, clothing and blankets.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Karla Kay, owner of the Home Instead office in Lemoyne and Gettysburg. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the business is partnering with Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Promedica, Better Tomorrow/Mallard Run, the Gettysburg Center, Meno Haven, Transitions Healthcare, the Gardens at Gettysburg and the Cumberland, Franklin and Adams offices on Aging to provide gifts to about 150 seniors in the region.

For the second year in a row, Home Instead is teaming up with Amazon Business to create a contactless gift-giving experience for volunteers and recipients.

Residents can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter a ZIP code to view wish lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through Dec. 10. Residents can include a personalized greeting with their gift, which will be shipped directly to the senior. Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays, and shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0