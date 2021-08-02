Holy Spirit labor and delivery services to move to Hampden Medical Center in October

Penn State Health on Monday announced that it will relocate NICU and labor and delivery services from its Holy Spirit Medical Center to the new Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center when it opens on Oct. 1.

The new hospital is located at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hamdpen Township.

“The relocation of labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) services is part of Penn State Health’s two-hospital strategy on the West Shore to take advantage of each hospital’s strengths and best serve the health care needs of the surrounding communities,” said Don McKenna, regional president. “It will allow us to enhance patient care and improve operational efficiency and services in the region."

Hampden Medical Center will have a brand-new women's services unit, which will include labor and delivery, antepartum and postpartum rooms, a well-baby nursery and neonatal intensive care unit beds. The hospital will also have dedicated operating rooms for Cesarean deliveries.

Penn State Health said Holy Spirit will continue to provide gynecologic and breast care surgery, as well as other women's services. The hospital's focus will remain on services, such as Level II trauma, heart, stroke and neurosurgical care, and behavioral health.