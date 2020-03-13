Women's History Month: Cumberland County DAR celebrates 125 years of service

It was going to take more than the luck of Irish to give Brig. Gen. William Thompson the proper salute.
His final resting place in the Old Graveyard in Carlisle was a crumbling, scarcely legible sandstone slab obscured by larger, nearby monuments.
An effort was underway in early 1987 to raise $4,000 to mark Thompson’s grave with an 8-foot Celtic cross carved by master artisans from Kilkenny stone of his native Ireland.
Thompson was living in Carlisle when he formed a battalion of riflemen from southcentral Pennsylvania to fight in the Revolutionary War. That group became the first major unit of the U.S. Army with Thompson as the first commissioned colonel of the service branch.
Then as now, the Cumberland County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution answered a call to action by joining forces with DAR members from the Gettysburg area.
With support from other organizations, the local chapter was on the vanguard of a campaign that drew money from 16 states to transform a nondescript burial plot into a place of pride and heritage.
“We work to preserve history,” Maria Reedy, current chapter regent, said in a recent phone interview. “We work to help our veterans. Our motto is service to God, home and country.”
The year 1987 proved to be a busy year for the chapter. That December, DAR members held a dedication ceremony on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church in the Square in Carlisle.
A red oak tree was planted and a plaque was dedicated to the memory of James Wilson, a signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and an early associate justice of the Supreme Court.
A native of Scotland, Wilson immigrated to America in 1765, arriving in Carlisle in 1769. The Cumberland County chapter had timed its ceremony to the bicentennial of Pennsylvania ratifying the Constitution.
Chapter milestone
Founded in 1890, DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ efforts toward independence. A nonprofit group, DAR promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism.
This May marks the 125th anniversary of the start of the Cumberland Valley chapter in 1895, which had as its organizing regent a Carlisle native named Sarah Reed Watts Rose, Reedy said.
Rose could trace her lineage back to Frederick Watts who was commissioned as a brigadier general of the Pennsylvania militia in late May 1782.
In that capacity, Watts protected the frontier counties of the colony from bands of American Indians and Tories sympathetic to the King of England.
Reedy herself is a ninth generation descendant of Bernard Gardner, a German immigrant who obtained the rank of captain in the Lancaster County militia. His sons later settled in what is now the Gardners area of Adams County.
You have free articles remaining.
DAR was started in Washington, D.C., by four women who wanted to honor Revolutionary War veterans. Many of its first members were women whose fathers were actual patriots, Reedy said. “None of our founding members were ‘Real Daughters.’ But some had fathers who were Civil War veterans.”
A chapter history can be found on its website at www.cumberlandcountydar.org. Rose had called the first meeting at her home on May 9, 1895. It is said that the 12 charter members sat around a table that was used for card games by Gen. George Washington at the home of a New Jersey judge during the Revolutionary War.
Reedy believes the local DAR chapter was born out of necessity after Cumberland County women opted not to travel to Harrisburg to participate in meetings there.
“My guess is they were encouraged to start a chapter probably by the state society,” Reedy said. “These women were well connected and known in Cumberland County.”
Reedy described the charter members as being from upper middle class backgrounds whose fathers and husbands were such influential men as judges, attorneys and business owners. The charter members included Amelia Givin – the heiress of a Mount Holly Springs paper mill fortune who built the first public library in Cumberland County.
Century of service
The local chapter received its official charter from the National Society of the Daughter of the American Revolution on July 15, 1895. It became the 20th chapter organized in the state and the 137th in the national society.
Many meetings in the early days consisted of a social time and a reading of a paper on a topic of history. Examples include “Philadelphia in the Hands of the British,” “The Louisiana Purchase” and the “Battles of Saratoga.”
Over time, the Cumberland County chapter has been identified with Revolutionary War patriot, Mary Ludwig Hays, better known through folktales as Molly Pitcher. The gavel used at chapter meetings is made from a piece of wood taken from the Hays’ home before it was torn down.
For over a century, members of the local chapter have supported efforts to preserve or commemorate Revolutionary War history. In 1901, they gave their unanimous endorsement to a project to purchase the site of the camp at Valley Forge.
Five years later, in January 1906, the local chapter donated money toward the erection of a bronze monument to George Washington at Washington University in Seattle. It became the first monument erected to the memory of Washington west of the Mississippi River.
In November 1925, chapter regent A.D.B. Smead spoke of the effort to mark the graves of 177 Revolutionary soldiers buried throughout Cumberland County.
“Most of which are marked with stones bearing quaint and interesting epitaphs,” The Sentinel reported. “In one instance the deceased desires posterity to know that he was interred with his wooden leg. It was suggested that these graves be remembered on appropriate occasions with memorial wreaths of oak leaves.”
In February 1932, chapter members dressed in colonial garb and assumed their ancestral names for an afternoon tea at Old West on the Dickinson College campus. The event was timed to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Washington.
A surge of patriotism during World War II enabled the state DAR to grow by 7,000 new members from April 1944 to late June 1945, according to The Sentinel. During that time, the Cumberland County chapter celebrated its golden anniversary with a guest speaker who mentioned such wartime initiatives as Buddy Bags for troops deployed overseas and libraries for U.S. Navy ships.
More recently, in April 2010, the local chapter marked the grave of Jane Stevenson Marshall, a Real Daughter buried in the Old Graveyard on East South Street.
The tradition of service continues today. Every year, the Cumberland County chapter holds a DAR Gold Citizens essay contest with awards given to high school seniors enrolled in school districts and private schools throughout the county. The chapter also hosts an American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5-8 and a Christopher Columbus Essay contest for students in grades 9-12.
In support of DAR Project Patriot, the local chapter participates in a program through Adopt-a-Base where members send grocery coupons to an Army post in Vilseck, Germany.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.