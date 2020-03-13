Women's History Month: Cumberland County DAR celebrates 125 years of service

It was going to take more than the luck of Irish to give Brig. Gen. William Thompson the proper salute.

His final resting place in the Old Graveyard in Carlisle was a crumbling, scarcely legible sandstone slab obscured by larger, nearby monuments.

An effort was underway in early 1987 to raise $4,000 to mark Thompson’s grave with an 8-foot Celtic cross carved by master artisans from Kilkenny stone of his native Ireland.

Thompson was living in Carlisle when he formed a battalion of riflemen from southcentral Pennsylvania to fight in the Revolutionary War. That group became the first major unit of the U.S. Army with Thompson as the first commissioned colonel of the service branch.

Then as now, the Cumberland County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution answered a call to action by joining forces with DAR members from the Gettysburg area.

With support from other organizations, the local chapter was on the vanguard of a campaign that drew money from 16 states to transform a nondescript burial plot into a place of pride and heritage.

“We work to preserve history,” Maria Reedy, current chapter regent, said in a recent phone interview. “We work to help our veterans. Our motto is service to God, home and country.”