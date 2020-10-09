With malice toward none: The Murphy meetings in Carlisle

Indeed, Murphy’s visit to Carlisle sparked controversy. In an editorial titled, “Mr. Murphy and Politics,” The Sentinel mentioned that local prohibitionists had misgivings over the speaker coming to Cumberland County. This was due to his known opposition to the Prohibition Party and rumors that Murphy was under the supervision and direction of a political organization. Event planners were told before his arrival in Carlisle that Murphy was there to represent the interests of Gospel temperance and that nothing political would be said against prohibition. Murphy assured the public during his opening address at the first meeting that he was not in Carlisle in support of a political party.

Though Murphy had promised to shy away from politics, his style of preaching and choice of supporting speakers eroded his credibility. The editorial mentioned how he would sometimes urge people to sign the pledge as a way to enact “their own prohibitory amendment.” The Sentinel claimed the farewell meeting in particular was a major breach of trust. Instead of having speakers who focused solely on abstinence by the grace of God, every one of them brought in politics as a ploy to disparage and throw doubt “on a great moral movement that has enrolled as its supporters some of the wisest and best men of the country.”