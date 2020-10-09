With malice toward none: The Murphy meetings in Carlisle

Francis Murphy was a walking, talking contradiction to The Sentinel reporter who covered the event.
He was a man who projected an air of strength, yet fell under the sway of alcohol.
“His voice is sweet and clear; his manner attractive,” the reporter wrote. “The entire audience listened with unbent attention. At times, half the people in the room were wiping their tears. At others, they were convulsed with laughter.”
A nationally known speaker of the Gospel temperance movement, Murphy was convening his first of many meetings scheduled in Carlisle. The date was Oct. 3, 1886, and the courtroom of the Old Courthouse on the Square was packed with people.
Once introduced, there was no hesitation, Murphy stood up and stared at the people, who stared back transfixed by his story. He drew for them a word picture of his childhood home in Ireland, what he described as a little cottage on a hill overlooking the ocean. He shared memories of a loving mother, his journey to America, and his fall from grace under the influence of alcohol.
“His story was interspersed with many an anecdote aptly illustrating the phases of human life,” the reporter wrote. “It had the effect of showing the terrible strength of the liquor habit and its alluring power, and it was also a strong appeal to the Christian manliness of men to sign the total abstinence pledge.”
Here and there, Murphy interjected such basic life lessons as never be ashamed of honest work, always live within your means and never mortgage off your word. His story conveyed the power and authority that came with poise and practice. When it was over, the crowd stood up and sang hymn after hymn as 175 people came forward to sign the pledge.
Blue Ribbon pledge
Born in Ireland in 1836, Murphy immigrated to the U.S. at age 16. He served in the Union Army during the Civil War and was later a chaplain in the Spanish-American War. Alcoholism had destroyed his family and successful hotel and saloon business. In 1870, Murphy was incarcerated in Maine for violating that state’s prohibition law.
Jail proved to be a spiritual turning point for Murphy after he met Capt. Cyrus Sturtevant, an advocate for Gospel temperance. Sturtevant convinced Murphy to commit himself to Christ if he wanted to be sober and respectable again. After his release from jail, Murphy spent the rest of his life traveling the U.S. and spreading a message of moral suasion that ran contrary to the spin of prohibition. Murphy believed the decision not to drink had to be a personal choice, not one imposed by a ban on the manufacture, distribution and consumption of alcohol.
After the Civil War, a philosophical split occurred in the temperance movement between those who promoted voluntary abstinence through moral suasion and those who pressured the government to implement and enforce a ban. This split caused the Prohibition Party to form out of frustration over the lax enforcement of existing prohibition laws and the absence of backing by Republicans and Democrats.
Murphy operated in Pittsburgh during the early years of his speaking career. At every stop, he encouraged people to sign their name to the following statement: “With malice toward none, with clarity for all, I hereby pledge my sacred honor that, God helping me, I will abstain from the use of all intoxicating liquors as a beverage, and that I will encourage others to abstain.” Along with the pledge, signers were encouraged to wear a blue ribbon as a symbol of their commitment.
In 1877, Murphy launched a campaign to extend his Blue Ribbon Movement beyond Pittsburgh to throughout the U.S. His travels took him into England, Ireland, Canada and Australia. In Carlisle, it was clear that Murphy had an impact. Newspaper coverage from October 1886 reported heavy attendance at every meeting and rooms filled to capacity. It was estimated that between 600 and 700 individuals signed the pledge while Murphy was in Cumberland County.
In one article, The Sentinel suggested that local employers buy tickets in bulk to Murphy’s farewell meeting to let their workers attend at no cost. Still, there was a tinge of negativity. “Some object to the pressure brought to make people sign unless they meant to keep to it, but it is likely that cases where people are made to sign against their will would be few and far between,” The Sentinel reported.
Politics and prohibition
Indeed, Murphy’s visit to Carlisle sparked controversy. In an editorial titled, “Mr. Murphy and Politics,” The Sentinel mentioned that local prohibitionists had misgivings over the speaker coming to Cumberland County. This was due to his known opposition to the Prohibition Party and rumors that Murphy was under the supervision and direction of a political organization. Event planners were told before his arrival in Carlisle that Murphy was there to represent the interests of Gospel temperance and that nothing political would be said against prohibition. Murphy assured the public during his opening address at the first meeting that he was not in Carlisle in support of a political party.
Though Murphy had promised to shy away from politics, his style of preaching and choice of supporting speakers eroded his credibility. The editorial mentioned how he would sometimes urge people to sign the pledge as a way to enact “their own prohibitory amendment.” The Sentinel claimed the farewell meeting in particular was a major breach of trust. Instead of having speakers who focused solely on abstinence by the grace of God, every one of them brought in politics as a ploy to disparage and throw doubt “on a great moral movement that has enrolled as its supporters some of the wisest and best men of the country.”
“We are loath to believe that Francis Murphy would lend himself to such a cause, yet the evidence looks very black,” the editorial reads. “Politics is entirely foreign to Gospel temperance. There was no necessity for it [but] this time there is a studied attempt to decry and belittle the prohibitory movement.”
Another Sentinel editorial went a step further in its allegations that Murphy was acting in the interest of the Republican Party. The newspaper claimed there were Republican journals justifying Murphy’s attacks on the Prohibition Party.
During the farewell meeting, Murphy introduced his son, Thomas E. Murphy, who was a fine speaker in his own right. “The son could not miss the opportunity to give the Prohibitionists [a] parting slap and indirectly advise his hearers to vote the Republican ticket,” the editorial reads. “The Sentinel is not a champion of the Prohibition movement yet it recognizes that quite a number of citizens of the highest respectability, influence and intelligence believe honestly and sincerely that prohibition is the only practical remedy for the terrible evils which result from the use of intoxicating drink.”
Women's History Month: Prominent women in Carlisle and Cumberland County history
Amelia Givin (1845-1915)
Amelia Givin proved herself to be exceptional at a time when women were not trained to be leaders in the business world. The daughter and granddaughter of entrepreneurs, she inherited a $10 million fortune at age 42 when her mother died. Soon after, Givin took over the responsibilities of her dead father as the chief executive of the Mount Holly Springs Paper Co.
Aside from her business savvy, Givin was known for her generosity. Her most enduring gift to Mount Holly Springs is a brick and brownstone building on North Baltimore Street that has the distinction of being the first public library in Cumberland County.
“She was ahead of her time in wanting education and information available for everyone, no matter how much money you had or your status in life,” library director Cynthia Thompson said in a February 2000 article published in The Sentinel.
Mary Dillon (1850-1922)
Author Mary Johnson Dillon was a young girl when the guns of Fort Sumter heralded the arrival of four years of Civil War. She was the daughter of Herman Merrills Johnson, Dickinson College president during the conflict. Dillon would go on to write novels including a bestseller in 1906 titled “In Old Bellaire.”
Though a work of fiction, the book is valuable to historians for its perceptive account of what life was like in a northern town that would later be occupied by Confederate forces. Its description of Civil War-era Carlisle is about 90% accurate based on what could be verified through other sources, said Jeff Wood, a local historian and owner of Whistlestop Bookshop.
The most obvious difference between the facts and her fiction was in the naming of the people and places that for her were fond childhood memories. Though out-of-print, the legacy of “In Old Bellaire” continues to this day. Two elementary school buildings and one street are named after the fictional town which means “Good Air” in French.
Gertrude Bosler Biddle (1857 to 1950)
Gertrude Bosler Biddle had reason to be fed up by the decadence of downtown Carlisle.
Sanitation was poor. Trash cluttered the streets. Men routinely spat tobacco juice on public sidewalks. Something had to be done by the woman born into a wealthy family.
In June 1898, Biddle called the first meeting of what became the Carlisle Civic Club. Within six months, membership grew from 34 charter members to 150 women mobilized in a crusade of cleanliness that successfully lobbied borough council to pass laws forbidding the acts of littering and spitting on public streets.
Work done by Biddle and other club leaders set in motion initiatives that started playgrounds, placed street markers, opened the first well baby clinic and hired the town’s first social service worker. In later year, Civic Club members delivered milk to undernourished children, shipped Buddie Bags to soldiers overseas, initiated the sale of Christmas Seals and pitched a proposal that led to the formation of the Carlisle Historic District.
Caroline Nelson Titus (1859-1954)
Young or old, everyone had a part to play on the home front of World War II.
Age was just a number to Caroline Nelson Titus of Churchtown who, at 83, became Carlisle’s oldest worker in the war effort. On Oct. 15, 1943, she showed up at the C.H. Masland & Sons main plant on Spring Road to ask about employment.
Titus landed a job working 48 hours a week as a matron to a contingent of 300 women tasked with making tents for the Army. The women Titus worked with called her “Mother.”
Masland saluted Titus with a display ad that was published in the April 4, 1945, edition of The Sentinel. “Tidy, as she is affectionately called, has been an inspiration to her fellow workers both for her keen zest for living and by her youthfulness in mind,” the ad read.
She quit the job in mid-October 1945, about two months after Japan surrendered.
Zatae Longsdorff (1866-1955)
He was a prominent local doctor. She wrote articles for well-known magazines. Together, William and Lydia Longsdorff passed on their love of learning to their oldest daughter Zatae, who defied the notion of female inferiority and became the first woman to graduate from Dickinson College.
The male students didn’t make it easy. They harassed Zatae Longsdorf by putting live mice and garter snakes in her coat pockets. In her junior year, this petite tomboy challenged convention by competing for and winning the Pierson Oratorical Prize. This despite classmates who tried in vain to trip her up by hooting and hollering, ringing the college bell and turning out the gaslights.
After Dickinson, Zatae Longsdorff studied medicine and became a doctor when it was rare for women to practice medicine. Later, she was the first woman to be elected to serve in the New Hampshire legislature. She sponsored a bill requiring premarital health certification.
Angel DeCora (1871-1919)
Angel DeCora was already a prominent Native American artist when she was hired in February 1906 to revamp the art education program at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
The descendant of two Winnebago chiefs, DeCora was recognized for her talent and nurtured from a young age after she was abducted from her tribe and sent to a boarding school in Hampden, Virginia.
By the time she arrived in Cumberland County, the Carlisle Indian School was in the midst of a reversal from its earlier policy of discouraging Native American children from learning the skills and traditions of tribal art. It was all part of the mission to assimilate the youths to the white man’s culture.
DeCora was tasked with teaching the students the art of their own people. As a successful commercial artist, she became an advocate for the value of Native American art and design.
Ida Kast (1872 to 1951)
Mechanicsburg native Ida Kast set a legal precedent of sorts on Aug. 1, 1893. That was the date this Irving Female College graduate submitted a letter to a Board of Examiners asking to be registered as a law student.
Within a week, the board rejected her application stating the rules of court do not authorize or permit the registration of woman as law students. Undeterred, Kast filed an appeal before the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and, on March 15, 1894, the court handed down an opinion granting her permission to study law.
Kast passed the bar exam and practiced law in Cumberland County from September 1896 until her death in August 1951. For much of that time, she was the only female attorney practicing in the county. In the book “Cumberland Justice," attorney Charles E. Shields III wrote how Kast operated a practice out of a small house on Locust Street in Mechanicsburg that focused primarily on real estate and estate work.
Emma Louise Thompson McGowan (1876-1966)
Emma Louise Thompson was 13 years old when she moved with her family from Virginia to Carlisle to escape the devastation of the South for the promise of a new life.
A 1894 graduate of Carlisle High School, she taught at the Lincoln School on Pitt Street from 1896 to 1901 when she married the Rev. Osborne H. McGowan. She moved back to Carlisle and resumed her teaching at the Lincoln School in 1917. By then, she had divorced her abusive husband and was raising four children on her own with the help of her extended family.
Going by her married name McGowan, she taught at the Lincoln building until it closed in 1927 and then at the Wilson School Building on North Pitt Street until her retirement in 1943. During that time, she taught generations of black children at a time when district schools were segregated. Many of them became teachers.
In May 2002, the Carlisle Area School Board voted to rename the west building of Carlisle High School after Emma T. McGowan. The building was dedicated in April 2005.
Marianne Moore (1887 to 1972)
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Marianne Craig Moore was teaching secretarial skills and math to Carlisle Indian School students when she had her first success as a professional writer after selling the poem “To the Soul of Progress” to a London magazine.
A Missouri native, she came to Carlisle in 1896 with her mother and older brother. She graduated from the Metzger Institute, a North Hanover Street high school for young women, before taking classes in typing and shorthand years later from the Carlisle Commercial College.
From 1911 to 1915, she taught at the Indian School where one of her students was sports legend Jim Thorpe. Her early years in Carlisle provided inspiration and she became a pioneer of American Modernism. Later in life, she would hobnob with literary, artistic and sports figures while developing a persona as a “funny little woman with a fondness for animals, athletes and tricorn hats,” according to the introduction to her 1990 biography by Charles Molesworth.
Rosemarie C. Peiffer (1936-2013)
It was from her roots as a farm girl in Schuylkill County that Rosemarie Peiffer developed a love for agriculture, land preservation and conservation.
Peiffer was a nurse and mother of three when she first entered the political spotlight in 1969 in response to a land development project in Lower Allen Township that threatened to destroy 160 acres of farmland near her home. Her grassroots efforts to rally the community led to changes in the developer’s plans that reduced the density and provided open space.
But Peiffer was only getting started. In 1975, she won a seat on the New Cumberland Borough Council, becoming the first woman elected to that government board. She made history again in 1980 by becoming Cumberland County’s first female commissioner and only the second woman ever in Pennsylvania to be elected as a county executive.
She left politics in 1992 after an unsuccessful bid for a state Senate seat.
