 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With malice toward none: The Murphy meetings in Carlisle
alert top story

With malice toward none: The Murphy meetings in Carlisle

{{featured_button_text}}

Francis Murphy was a walking, talking contradiction to The Sentinel reporter who covered the event.

He was a man who projected an air of strength, yet fell under the sway of alcohol.

“His voice is sweet and clear; his manner attractive,” the reporter wrote. “The entire audience listened with unbent attention. At times, half the people in the room were wiping their tears. At others, they were convulsed with laughter.”

A nationally known speaker of the Gospel temperance movement, Murphy was convening his first of many meetings scheduled in Carlisle. The date was Oct. 3, 1886, and the courtroom of the Old Courthouse on the Square was packed with people.

Once introduced, there was no hesitation, Murphy stood up and stared at the people, who stared back transfixed by his story. He drew for them a word picture of his childhood home in Ireland, what he described as a little cottage on a hill overlooking the ocean. He shared memories of a loving mother, his journey to America, and his fall from grace under the influence of alcohol.

“His story was interspersed with many an anecdote aptly illustrating the phases of human life,” the reporter wrote. “It had the effect of showing the terrible strength of the liquor habit and its alluring power, and it was also a strong appeal to the Christian manliness of men to sign the total abstinence pledge.”

Here and there, Murphy interjected such basic life lessons as never be ashamed of honest work, always live within your means and never mortgage off your word. His story conveyed the power and authority that came with poise and practice. When it was over, the crowd stood up and sang hymn after hymn as 175 people came forward to sign the pledge.

Blue Ribbon pledge

Born in Ireland in 1836, Murphy immigrated to the U.S. at age 16. He served in the Union Army during the Civil War and was later a chaplain in the Spanish-American War. Alcoholism had destroyed his family and successful hotel and saloon business. In 1870, Murphy was incarcerated in Maine for violating that state’s prohibition law.

Jail proved to be a spiritual turning point for Murphy after he met Capt. Cyrus Sturtevant, an advocate for Gospel temperance. Sturtevant convinced Murphy to commit himself to Christ if he wanted to be sober and respectable again. After his release from jail, Murphy spent the rest of his life traveling the U.S. and spreading a message of moral suasion that ran contrary to the spin of prohibition. Murphy believed the decision not to drink had to be a personal choice, not one imposed by a ban on the manufacture, distribution and consumption of alcohol.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the Civil War, a philosophical split occurred in the temperance movement between those who promoted voluntary abstinence through moral suasion and those who pressured the government to implement and enforce a ban. This split caused the Prohibition Party to form out of frustration over the lax enforcement of existing prohibition laws and the absence of backing by Republicans and Democrats.

Murphy operated in Pittsburgh during the early years of his speaking career. At every stop, he encouraged people to sign their name to the following statement: “With malice toward none, with clarity for all, I hereby pledge my sacred honor that, God helping me, I will abstain from the use of all intoxicating liquors as a beverage, and that I will encourage others to abstain.” Along with the pledge, signers were encouraged to wear a blue ribbon as a symbol of their commitment.

In 1877, Murphy launched a campaign to extend his Blue Ribbon Movement beyond Pittsburgh to throughout the U.S. His travels took him into England, Ireland, Canada and Australia. In Carlisle, it was clear that Murphy had an impact. Newspaper coverage from October 1886 reported heavy attendance at every meeting and rooms filled to capacity. It was estimated that between 600 and 700 individuals signed the pledge while Murphy was in Cumberland County.

In one article, The Sentinel suggested that local employers buy tickets in bulk to Murphy’s farewell meeting to let their workers attend at no cost. Still, there was a tinge of negativity. “Some object to the pressure brought to make people sign unless they meant to keep to it, but it is likely that cases where people are made to sign against their will would be few and far between,” The Sentinel reported.

Politics and prohibition

Indeed, Murphy’s visit to Carlisle sparked controversy. In an editorial titled, “Mr. Murphy and Politics,” The Sentinel mentioned that local prohibitionists had misgivings over the speaker coming to Cumberland County. This was due to his known opposition to the Prohibition Party and rumors that Murphy was under the supervision and direction of a political organization. Event planners were told before his arrival in Carlisle that Murphy was there to represent the interests of Gospel temperance and that nothing political would be said against prohibition. Murphy assured the public during his opening address at the first meeting that he was not in Carlisle in support of a political party.

Though Murphy had promised to shy away from politics, his style of preaching and choice of supporting speakers eroded his credibility. The editorial mentioned how he would sometimes urge people to sign the pledge as a way to enact “their own prohibitory amendment.” The Sentinel claimed the farewell meeting in particular was a major breach of trust. Instead of having speakers who focused solely on abstinence by the grace of God, every one of them brought in politics as a ploy to disparage and throw doubt “on a great moral movement that has enrolled as its supporters some of the wisest and best men of the country.”

“We are loath to believe that Francis Murphy would lend himself to such a cause, yet the evidence looks very black,” the editorial reads. “Politics is entirely foreign to Gospel temperance. There was no necessity for it [but] this time there is a studied attempt to decry and belittle the prohibitory movement.”

Another Sentinel editorial went a step further in its allegations that Murphy was acting in the interest of the Republican Party. The newspaper claimed there were Republican journals justifying Murphy’s attacks on the Prohibition Party.

During the farewell meeting, Murphy introduced his son, Thomas E. Murphy, who was a fine speaker in his own right. “The son could not miss the opportunity to give the Prohibitionists [a] parting slap and indirectly advise his hearers to vote the Republican ticket,” the editorial reads. “The Sentinel is not a champion of the Prohibition movement yet it recognizes that quite a number of citizens of the highest respectability, influence and intelligence believe honestly and sincerely that prohibition is the only practical remedy for the terrible evils which result from the use of intoxicating drink.”

Women's History Month: Prominent women in Carlisle and Cumberland County history

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

History Behind The Haunting: Create-A -Palooza in Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News