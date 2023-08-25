As a farm boy growing up near Williams Grove, Dale Bentz learned that there are three things important to the preservation of a Pennsylvania bank barn.

Keep a roof on it. Keep the spouting on it. Keep the groundhogs away.

Taking the initiative when an opportunity presents itself is a different lesson put into practice recently by Bentz and other members of the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.

The nonprofit organization had the chance last fall and winter to acquire a barn and farmhouse that were built around 1859 in Newberry Township, York County.

Both structures once stood on the 56.6-acre Blessing J. Farm northeast of Red Mill and Old York roads, about a mile from the Yocumtown interchange of Interstate 83.

The farm was originally part of a 130-acre property that had a grist mill and mill house in the early 19th century.

Pennsylvania bank barns are two-story structures built into a hill or bank, according to B&D Builders LLC of Lancaster County. The design allows for door accessibility on two levels, at the top and bottom of the hill.

With help from a barn builder and crew, the association made arrangements for each part of the Blessing barn to be labeled and diagramed as the structure was dismantled, transported and placed into storage on the 90-acre association property, Bentz said.

“The realtor said ‘If you want the house, you can have it,’” Bentz said. “The barn builder went out exploring there one day. When the crew came, he said ‘We’re taking the house with us.’”

Its pieces also are in storage and ready to be reassembled.

The association in Monroe Township wants to establish a 19th century homestead setting with a barn, farmhouse and possible outbuildings.

The acquisition of the two structures from the Blessing Farm puts the association on course to follow-through on that goal once the carousel house is relocated from the Williams Grove Amusement Park.

“We can’t have too many things going on at once,” Bentz said. It could be mid- to late 2024 before the association could begin work on the Blessing Homestead project, at the earliest, he said.

“We will try to make it a bank barn again,” Bentz said. “The timbers are in really good shape. There are few corners that need to be repaired.”

