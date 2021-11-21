Who were Dickinson College's Henry Spradley, Robert Young and Noah and Carrie Pinkney?

On Saturday, Dickinson College officially renamed a residence hall and a gate in honor of members of the campus community who were formerly enslaved.

Cooper Hall, a residence hall named for a scientist who taught briefly at the college before becoming a pro-slavery leader in South Carolina, was renamed Spradley-Young Hall in honor of Henry Spradley and Robert Young.

East College Gate was renamed Pinkney Gate, honoring Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Below are the stories of Spradley, Young and the Pinkneys as written by the Dickinson College students who delivered the remarks at the ceremony. The stories have been edited for length.

Carrie Taylor Pinkney, by Caroline Eagleton

Carrie Taylor was born into slavery in Winchester, Virginia in the late 1840s. She came to Pennsylvania sometime during the Civil War era and later settled in Carlisle with her husband Noah Pinkney in the 1880s. For many years, Carrie worked as a household servant for various prominent Carlisle families. She was also a lay church leader at the Bethel AME Church and one of the organizers of the community's temperance, or anti-liquor, movement.

Carrie also helped run Noah's food-selling business. Noah was famous for taking his peddler's cart full of pretzels, sandwiches and ice cream all over town and to campus, especially by East College. But Carrie was the one who mostly ran the popular restaurant which they had established out of their home on West Street.

In the old days, Dickinson students often referred to the couple as Uncle Noah and Aunt Noah, an affectionate gesture but one almost completely erasing her identity ... By remembering Carrie Pinkney, we are recognizing that women, just as much as men, played pivotal roles in the shaping of our nation, our communities and our college.

Noah Pinkney, by Jordyn Ney

In the 1950s, Noah Pinkney became the first formerly enslaved person ever recognized by Dickinson College. At that time, the school installed a plaque near East College gate to honor his memory as the most popular food seller in campus history.

Noah Pinkney may have been remembered as a beloved and respected figure in Carlisle in the 1950s, but he was born enslaved in Frederick, Maryland in the 1840s. During the Civil War, he came to Harrisburg. In 1863, he helped dig entrenchments during the Confederate invasion of Pennsylvania. Before the war ended, he also served in one of the segregated Black regiments in the Union army. His unit was actually present at Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox in 1865.

After the war, Pinkney returned to his family in Harrisburg before eventually settling in Carlisle during the 1880s. He and his second wife Carrie Taylor Pinkney then became legends in the local community for selling delicious treats such as pretzels, sandwiches and ice cream both on and off campus for nearly 40 years.

Noah Pinkney was clearly important to the Dickinson College community, but he was also a significant leader in Carlisle, serving as a commander of his local GAR veteran's post, as a precinct organizer for the Republican Party, and as a committed civil rights activist in town before his death in 1923.

Henry Spradley, by Amanda Sowah

To appreciate the importance of Henry W. Spradley to the Dickinson community, all you need to know is just one simple fact. When the popular janitor died in 1897, they canceled classes and held his memorial service in Bosler Hall because Spradley's local church was too small for the expected crowd of mourners.

Spradley was born as an enslaved man in Winchester, Virginia, in 1830. He escaped from slavery during the Civil War and settled in Carlisle. Soon after, he joined the Union army and served his country until the end of the conflict. Following the war, Spradley returned to Carlisle and he and his wife, Mina, raised a family in town. Henry had been a stonemason in Virginia, but he worked various jobs in Carlisle before becoming a janitor at Dickinson in the late 1870s.

The entire Spradley family also lived on campus, effectively integrating the residential halls during the 1880s ... However, things were not always perfect. In 1892, when some money went missing, some students falsely accused Spradley's son Shirley of stealing. He was exonerated.

Henry Spradley also contributed mightily to the Carlisle community. He was a leader of the West Street AME Zion Church and a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, a black veteran's organization. When there were protests in town against discrimination at local schools, Spradley and Robert Young were both there to give speeches.

Robert C. Young, by Charlotte Goodman

Until recently, Robert C. Young was the longest serving employee in the history of Dickinson College. He was also a renowned figure in Carlisle, a respected church leader and a defiant civil rights activist.

Young was born enslaved on a plantation in western Virginia around 1845. After the Civil War, he found his was to Carlisle, married Matilda Humphries and became a paid domestic servant to the Dickinson College president. Young then got promoted to senior college janitor, serving alongside his friend Henry Spradley.

When his oldest son, Robert G. Young, graduated from Carlisle High School in 1885, Young wanted him to get a college education yet Dickinson College had never admitted any Black students before. The college had accepted its first female and Native American students and it was an era of change. So ... Young went to the newspapers and eventually pressured reluctant college official into accepting his son into the Dickinson preparatory school as the first Black student on campus. He took classes for about a year before he left for Massachusetts where he began a long career working as a maintenance engineer in local hospitals.

Robert and Matilda Young had other children who were equally devoted to education and community service and even a granddaughter who graduated from Dickinson College in 1934. Robert C. Young died in 1922, remembered and respected by generations of students and faculty.

