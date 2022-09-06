Where It Stands: Organization seeks contractor to stabilize foundation of historic Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs

The Mount Tabor Preservation Project is seeking a contractor who could stabilize the foundation of a historic Black church in Mount Holly Springs before the onset of harsh weather this winter.

“Stability is the primary thing that we are concerned about,” said Carmen James, a former congregant and president of the grassroots organization trying to restore what was once the spiritual hub of an African-American community around Cedar Avenue.

“We have met with our architect,” she said. “The latest we can work on the foundation is November. The concern is how much more can the building take.”

Time and neglect have taken a toll on the ramshackle church. So far this year, efforts to line up a contractor have been unsuccessful. Now the clock is ticking on the highest priority.

“We are looking for someone to work on the foundation,” James said. “We are hoping to get a contractor that we can afford. It would be wonderful to get one contractor to do everything, but life doesn’t work as easy as you hope.”

Mount Tabor Church traces its history to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.

A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Avenue. The congregation was active until about 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work.

For decades, the church sat vacant until the grassroots effort was started in 2016 to bring it back from the brink not just for tourism, but for use by the community.

In 2020, the borough assumed ownership of the church, clearing away the major obstacle to preservation efforts. In July 2021, the borough council hired SBA Architects of Sunbury, Northumberland County, to do architectural design and engineering work on the rehabilitation project.

The result is a proposed two-phase project to develop the church and its nearby cemetery into an historic site to educate the public and draw in tourism.

Phase one is the rehabilitation of the structure following National Park standards for maintaining the historical integrity of the building. This includes improvements to modernize the building by adding capacity for electricity, an HVAC system and an ADA [handicapped] accessible ramp and doorway.

Phase two is a parking lot, a restroom facility and a U-shaped driveway. The parking lot will take the form of either pavers or gravel while the driveway and a handicapped parking space will be asphalt.

In February, the council agreed to seek bids to rehabilitate the church into its past role as flexible space.

“We had one bid,” James said. “It was substantially higher than what we had money for. We did it again. We didn’t have any bidders. Effective Aug. 1, the borough is now leasing the former church to the Mount Tabor Preservation Project. The stipulations are a bit different for us to do it [seek contractors] versus it being done by the borough. The borough recommended this may be a better way for us to get an affordable contractor. Looking for a contractor is not as easy as we’d hoped.”

She attributed the difficulty to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had slowed projects to the point where contractors are still catching up with the backlog. There have also been supply chain issues. There has been progress elsewhere.

Interpretative signs have been delivered and put up at the cemetery where seven veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops are buried. Other signs are available for posting at the church. The signs were purchased using $5,000 in grant money from the South Mountain Partnership.

A parking pad and walking path have been added to the cemetery, along with a flag pole donated by the Rotary Club of Carlisle-Sunrise. Preservation Project volunteers have been approached by a Boy Scout interested in working on an archway entrance to the cemetery as an Eagle Scout project.

The Eagle Scout project will also include a memorial garden dedicated to the memory of Harriett Gumby, whose family served as the caretakers of the Mount Tabor Church for decades before the grassroots effort was organized by volunteers.