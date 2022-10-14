Watch Now: Take a look inside a Sherman tank at Army Heritage Days in Carlisle

I would have loved to crawl inside the Sherman tank, but being that close to a vintage war machine was a bit unnerving.

Going in, I thought my being a huge World War II history buff would overcome my general lack of physical fitness, notable absence of agility and sometimes paralyzing fear of heights.

Still, I have to thank the folks at the Army Heritage and Education Center for offering me the opportunity to climb onboard. Located just outside Carlisle, this facility is playing host to Army Heritage Days this weekend with a special emphasis on the armored and artillery branches of the service. The event is free and open to the public.

For me, just taking those first tentative steps to the top of the hull required a ladder. From there, it was like mountain climbing. At all times, I had to make sure I had a solid handhold and that both my feet were firmly planted.

I was now on the tank peering into the driver’s hatch and at the levers that controlled the treads. That was cool in itself. I was looking down at history. For years, I have seen this type of warhorse in old photographs. I once even saw a Sherman tank on the move at the Reading airshow. But this was hands-on and there was so much more to see.

To reach the turret, I first had to maneuver my way up and around the open hatch cover and then shimmy along a metal ledge. Thankfully, I was pointed away from the ground and looking out over the top of the tank.

By the time I reached the side of the turret, my comfort level was such that I could lean in and over to get a good look at the cramped interior. The whole time, veteran tanker Al Kose was at my side keeping me safe while pointing out the features of the 34-ton metal monster that once raged across the battlefields of World War II.

Over here was the radio the crew used to communicate with other units to coordinate the attack. Over there was the cradle that surrounded the breech of the main gun. Down in deep, close to the floor, was the trigger for the weapon and against the back wall of the crew compartment was the machinery for the engines.

Close to 49,500 Sherman tanks were mass-produced in U.S. factories supplying not just our Army, but the armed forces of all the Allies arrayed against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Long before there was a Vladimir Putin, thousands of American-made Sherman tanks served with the front-line guard units of Soviet Russia’s Red Army.

Since boyhood, I have been fascinated by World War II history — the sheer scope of it, the vast undertaking. The War Years show what we’re capable of as a people and a nation when there is unity instead of division.

Over the years, I've made it a point to immerse myself, as much as possible, in the history. While in London in 2000, I toured the Cabinet War Rooms and the British cruiser HMS Belfast at anchor in the Thames. A year later, during an excursion in Normandy, I walked on Omaha Beach and in the cemetery at Colleville-Sur-Mer.

While a reporter with The Sentinel, I’ve taken a ride on a B-17 Flying Fortress and interviewed World War II veterans and even a Dutch woman who worked for the Resistance in Occupied Europe.

With the climb down complete and now part of my past, I can now add being ON a Sherman tank as part of my experience.