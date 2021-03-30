Watch Now: Moving day in Summerdale as Enola Miller House inches toward a new future

The plan is to move the house most of the way today and stop at a point where overhead power lines are located near the intersection of Miller and State streets. PPL is scheduled to come in next Monday, April 5, to relocate the power lines clearing the way for the crew to finish moving the house to its new location.

Motorists can expect more traffic Wednesday on First Street in Summerdale as spectators watch the house being moved uphill, Bruetsch said. Parking is prohibited along the east side of the street.

The house is on a 48-acre tract that is slated for residential and commercial development. The property owner, First Street Associates, has hired Wolfe House & Building Movers of Bernville, Berks County, to do the work.

Moving business

In business about 50 years, Wolfe began to specialize in building lifting and moving about two decades ago, salesman Robert Sauder said. “We’ve refined the process and developed different technology.” The company has done projects all over the U.S. and even internationally.

Prior to a move, work needs to be done to disconnect the building from all utilities, reinforce its doors and windows and develop a temporary route between the old and new building locations, Sauder said.