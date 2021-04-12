Watch Now: Drone used to document historic McCormick Farm in Silver Spring Township

During the first flight, the drone camera was angled 70 degrees with the ground to collect overlapping images from the side that will be used to construct a three-dimensional model of the property.

This was followed by a second pre-programmed flight where the drone camera was pointed straight down to produce images that will be stitched together into a mosaic of high-resolution two-dimensional aerial views.

The first and second flights were done from an altitude of about 300 feet. The cloud cover helped to minimize shadow and other negative effects from sunlight, Sarvis said. This improved the image quality.

For the third and final flight, the professor used the remote control and view screen to maneuver the drone to take still images and videos of key historic features on the farm from a variety of angles. For that work, the altitude varied from 20 to 100 feet.

To graduate, geospatial technology majors have to complete a graduation project and an internship, Riess said. The first step of the project was the completion of a paper which outlined his action steps to collect imagery along with his research into the practical application of drones in historic preservation.