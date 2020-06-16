Volunteers needed to help honor those buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to participate in an arts program at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Cemetery at North Pitt and West Penn streets in Carlisle.

Volunteers are needed to tie strips of fabric to the fence as a way to memorialize those buried in the cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.

Because of COVID-19, organizers ask volunteers to wear masks and maintain social distancing, said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Friday's event will also include the unveiling of several patchwork tile murals designed by residents, students and the descendants of those buried in the cemetery, she said.

Friday was chosen to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday and virtual celebrations being hosted by Hope Station this Saturday. The celebrations will be posted at hopestationcarlisle.org.

“We intended to install this project on Memorial Day and keep it up until Juneteenth to raise awareness of the hallowed group that still lies under the park,” Varner said. “The virus shifted our timeline a bit. After talking with Hope Station, we agreed it would be fitting to launch the project with their virtual Juneteenth celebrations.”