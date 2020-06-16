Volunteers needed to help honor those buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle

The public is invited to participate in an arts program at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Cemetery at North Pitt and West Penn streets in Carlisle.
Volunteers are needed to tie strips of fabric to the fence as a way to memorialize those buried in the cemetery on the east end of Memorial Park.
Because of COVID-19, organizers ask volunteers to wear masks and maintain social distancing, said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Friday's event will also include the unveiling of several patchwork tile murals designed by residents, students and the descendants of those buried in the cemetery, she said.
Friday was chosen to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday and virtual celebrations being hosted by Hope Station this Saturday. The celebrations will be posted at hopestationcarlisle.org.
“We intended to install this project on Memorial Day and keep it up until Juneteenth to raise awareness of the hallowed group that still lies under the park,” Varner said. “The virus shifted our timeline a bit. After talking with Hope Station, we agreed it would be fitting to launch the project with their virtual Juneteenth celebrations.”
Varner credits the owners of Create-A-Palooza in downtown Carlisle with coming up with a creative way for individuals to design a tile from home. During the lockdown, volunteers took names and fabric home to complete that portion of the project in time for this Friday.
The project is a partnership between the Historical Society, Hope Station, Carlisle Borough and descendants of those buried at the Lincoln Cemetery.
The society was awarded $2,000 by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, the federal-state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities under a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts. The Pennsylvania Council of the Arts is a state agency funded by the state and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grant was awarded to Pennsylvania Community Heart & Soul Communities to support arts projects and activities that highlight the creative assets of the local community. The Greater Carlisle Heart & Soul Initiative was administered by the Historical Society from 2016 to 2019. During that time, the project worked to identify what people valued in their community to guide future programs and initiatives.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
