Volunteers describe running a century-old locomotive at Williams Grove

The climb aboard the engine is like a step back in time for Skip Shimko.

The Lancaster County man can picture in his mind what it must have been like coping with extremes.

On one side, there was the firebox glowing white hot around the hatch where the fireman fed coal into the machine.

On the other side, the lash of winter where the engineer poked his head out the cab window, his eyes peering into the night for any sign of a signal up ahead along the tracks.

“That part of you is getting hammered by the elements,” Shimko said. “This part of you is sweating.”

The whole time, the engineer works the throttle, the brakes, the lever set on forward or reverse, while the fireman stokes the flames that heat the water that keep up the pressure within the boiler.

With just five years in, Shimko is still new to the lost art of driving a steam locomotive. Old-timers call him the Brat, while he prefers the title Eager Beaver.

“I’m the new guy on the block,” he said, “My great-grandfather was an engineer with the Pennsylvania Railroad. I’ve been interested in trains since I’ve been able to crawl.”