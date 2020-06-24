Visitors offered insight upon outbreak of Korean War

The fire is still burning 70 years after Col. Paul Rusch offered up his insight.
“A flame that may be troublesome to the world has been lighted in Korea,” the U.S. Army officer said on hearing the news of the outbreak of war on the peninsula.
A former staff member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Japan, Rusch was attending a national conference in Carlisle of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, the laymen’s organization of the Episcopal Church.
It was June 26, 1950, the day after the North invaded the South, setting in motion a three-year civil war followed by an uneasy truce that continues to this day. Generations have passed and American soldiers are still stationed in South Korea.
Japan in peril
Seven decades ago, the Red Scare was deeply entrenched in the minds of Western leaders. There was fear of a domino effect should the North, supported by China and the Soviet Union, overwhelm the South backed by the United States and the United Nations.
“The Japanese stand at a crossroads, threatened by a sleepless form of Marxism which is attempting to penetrate every area of Japanese life,” Rusch told The Sentinel newspaper. “They feel, a little more realistically than other countries, the great arms of Communism trying to engulf them.
“Japan’s military machine has been completely junked,” he said. “She could not carry on an act of aggression within a generation, even if she willed it, without the help of a foreign power.”
Rusch was teaching economics at St. Paul’s University in Tokyo when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, prompting U.S. involvement in World War II. A civilian, Rusch was taken captive but later released in a prisoner exchange. He joined the Army upon his return stateside.
During the war, Rusch was instrumental in establishing a school on the home front that trained 6,000 officers and enlisted men in Far Eastern languages. After Japan was defeated in August 1945, Rusch served as an intelligence specialist on MacArthur’s staff during the early years of the post-war occupation of Japan.
The June 1950 conference at Dickinson College in Carlisle drew delegates from all across the U.S. and countries as far away as England, Liberia and the Philippines. Rusch had plans to return to Japan to spread Christianity as the executive vice president of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew in that country.
An appeal for peace
Rusch was not the only one attending the conference who had something to say about Korea. On June 30, The Sentinel reported that Christian men from nine different countries called for greater understanding and closer cooperation among the peoples of the world to bring peace out of the global chaos.
“It was the general consensus that present world turmoil, notably the crisis now confronting the world in Korea and other parts of the Far East, stems directly from failure to practice — as well as preach — the doctrine of love for our fellow men,” the story read. The delegates who spoke included Tadao Kaneko, general secretary of the Brotherhood in Japan.
“Let me state that from the ashes of the war in the Pacific, we of the Japanese Brotherhood have literally become the shock troops of our church and Christianity in Japan,” Kaneko said. “Not only must we rehabilitate our destroyed churches, but we have launched a relentless campaign to bring the 83,000,000 human beings in Japan proper to know the Christ.
“If we are to capture, not only Japan but all Asia, for Christ and world brotherhood, a great awakening of Christian fellowship among laymen must be stirred up,” Kaneko said. “Your own leaders tell us that Japan must be the new takeoff place in bringing peace out of the present crisis in Asia — notably Korea, at the moment. Your great Gen. Douglas MacArthur, to whom all the Orient looks for leadership today, has underlined this for the whole world to understand.”
Early reports
The war in Korea hit home locally on June 26. That day, The Sentinel reported that Dickinson College was waiting for word from one of its faculty members about his plans.
The college had granted William Lonsdale Tayler a year’s leave of absence so that he could teach students at the Seoul Christian University. Tayler was spending time at his home in the Woodstock Valley of Connecticut when the war broke out. He had originally planned to return to Carlisle for several days before flying to Seattle to catch a ship to South Korea.
Kris Jensen of New Cumberland was not as fortunate. He was one of five American Methodist missionaries who were captured by North Korean soldiers in their first strike across the 38th parallel, according to a wire service story that was published in the July 8 edition of The Sentinel.
“While other missionaries escaped from the city of Kaesong, northwest of Seoul, these five were cut off by Red troops together with an Australian Methodist missionary,” the story said.
“We have heard nothing from them since,” said Rev. L.C. Brannon of Newville, Alabama, one of 29 Methodist evacuees from Korea.
The wire service story reported that Jensen’s wife escaped and was evacuated to Japan.
Later editions of The Sentinel refer to a Kris Jensen serving as a missionary in South Korea after the war.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
