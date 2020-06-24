Visitors offered insight upon outbreak of Korean War

“It was the general consensus that present world turmoil, notably the crisis now confronting the world in Korea and other parts of the Far East, stems directly from failure to practice — as well as preach — the doctrine of love for our fellow men,” the story read. The delegates who spoke included Tadao Kaneko, general secretary of the Brotherhood in Japan.

“Let me state that from the ashes of the war in the Pacific, we of the Japanese Brotherhood have literally become the shock troops of our church and Christianity in Japan,” Kaneko said. “Not only must we rehabilitate our destroyed churches, but we have launched a relentless campaign to bring the 83,000,000 human beings in Japan proper to know the Christ.

“If we are to capture, not only Japan but all Asia, for Christ and world brotherhood, a great awakening of Christian fellowship among laymen must be stirred up,” Kaneko said. “Your own leaders tell us that Japan must be the new takeoff place in bringing peace out of the present crisis in Asia — notably Korea, at the moment. Your great Gen. Douglas MacArthur, to whom all the Orient looks for leadership today, has underlined this for the whole world to understand.”

