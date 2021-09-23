Vietnam veterans find their voices in locally produced documentary

An Army nurse struggles with the sounds of screaming.
A fighter pilot describes the war from the air.
A soldier recounts the grind of Hamburger Hill.
There was a time, not too long ago, when they wouldn’t talk about their experiences.
“When they came back, they were harassed, spat upon and cursed,” said Kirk Wilson, producer, director and narrator of “Vietnam Veterans of the Valley: A Half Century Later.”
A project of Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle, the 27-minute documentary will air at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on PCN and again at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. After this Sunday, “Vietnam Veterans of the Valley” will be available for viewing at cumberlandvalleytv.com.
“The purpose is to let people know there were men and women who went to war,” Wilson said. “Many didn’t realize how unpopular the war was until they got back to the states. They did their jobs. They did what they were asked to do. But they were treated like crap when they got back.”
Though he never served, Wilson was familiar with the military. His father was a soldier with 30-plus years of experience with the Pennsylvania National Guard unit based in Carlisle. For decades, Wilson has been chairman of the local joint veterans’ council responsible for organizing annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
In 2018, Wilson attended the unveiling of the Wall of Honor at Carlisle High School, which was dedicated to the alumni who served and died in the Vietnam War. The Wall came out of an idea developed by Kevin Wagner, the social studies department chair for grades 6-12 for Carlisle Area School District.
Wilson was so impressed by the speech Wagner gave during the unveiling that he invited the history teacher to speak at a Veterans Day event. The two men were talking one day about the Wall of Honor.
As a result of that project, Wagner and his students discovered that Vietnam veterans seem to be more willing to talk about what they did and what the war was about.
“So I got the idea. ... This might be worthy of a documentary,” Wilson said. His next step was to talk to Rick Olson, commander of VFW Post 477 of Carlisle who agreed with the idea.
The documentary features seven Vietnam War veterans representing the various service branches. Most of those profiled live in Cumberland County. One exception is Rocky Bleier, the former NFL half-back who was wounded in Vietnam but recovered to play in the first four Super Bowl victories for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleier was the guest speaker at the Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony in late May. During that visit, Wilson interviewed Bleier, who said healing for Vietnam veterans began after returning Persian Gulf War veterans were welcomed back as heroes.
The American public soon realized that it was wrong to disrespect the service of Vietnam veterans, Bleier said. It was an important first step toward reconciling the hard feelings of the past.
For the documentary, Wilson interviewed the brother and sister of Gary Lee Ream, a 1964 Carlisle High School graduate who served in the Marine Corps and was killed in action on Nov. 3, 1966. The siblings were asked questions about what Ream was like as a person and what he could have been had he survived.
Wilson also interviewed a close friend of Edward Jay Rykoskey, a Carlisle High School alumnus and Marine who was mortally wounded in a firefight in Vietnam and whose body was never recovered.
Cumberland County Stories of Honor: Serving our country
Stories of Honor: Michael Neiberg - The academic side of the military
Michael Neiberg is the U.S. Army War College Chair of War Studies, an American historian, award winning author, teaches at the War College, and has lectured on every continent.
Neiberg’s list of published works on war and its effects on countries and people is extensive. To name just two, he wrote “The Path to War: How the First World War Created Modern America” and “Dance of the Furies: Europe and the Outbreak of World War I” (which The Wall Street Journal named one of the five best books ever written about the war.)
One might assume that given Neiberg’s list of personal accomplishments (Ph.D. in History, Master and Bachelor of Arts in History, speaks three languages, Chair of War Studies at the US Army War College) he’d be a “nose in the air” university type.
Quite the opposite. Neiberg said he understands and relates to students because he was motivated, early in his undergraduate years, by a course that changed the trajectory of his professional career.
“I took a course called 20th Century American Wars as a Personal Experience. That course opened my eyes, that there was a whole way of thinking about war and conflict that had never dawned on me before,” said Neiberg. “It was the intellectual question about what does military service mean for people, and especially what does it mean in a democracy like ours?”
Neiberg said the class helped him see the military as one institution inside a much greater system. And that the military is a product of the country’s political, cultural and economic system.
That got Neiberg’s historian juices flowing and he said he began to look at American and European history through those lenses.
“How does the United States, an avowed individualistic, democratic country, think about the military over time?” said Neiberg. “And what conditions our response to overseas crisis? And how do other countries and societies think about their military?”
Neiberg is still thinking, researching, and writing about those questions today.
Soon to be 52 years old, Neiberg expresses the same energy and optimism as a college freshman.
“I love to watch a group of very talented students come in at the beginning of the year, very bright, but they haven’t worked at the strategic level which is where our sweet spot is,” said Neiberg. “And then, by the end of the 11 months in the academic year, to see them asking different questions, to see a change in their way of thinking, they’re seeing issues in a more complex way. That’s wonderful to see.”
Q&A with Michael Neiberg
Age:
- 52
Hometown:
- Pittsburgh
Current place of residence:
- Carlisle
What service branch:
- Neiberg is a civilian employed as the Chair of War Studies at the U.S. Army War College
How many years:
- Joined the US Army War College in 2010
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“We’re very busy people who work hard here at the War College. It’s not a typical academic job where you have time off in the summer. We jokingly refer to it as lather, rinse, repeat. Our primary mission it to teach students and we all internalize that.”
What do you like best about being employed at the War College?
“It’s a community. From the day we showed up here in Carlisle the department chair at the time said ‘You’re part of the Army family now’ and we definitely felt that.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“My proudest achievement is watching a group of very talented students come in at the beginning of the year, very bright, but they haven’t worked at the strategic level which is where our sweet spot is. And then, by the end of the 11 months in the academic year, to see them asking different questions, to see a change in their way of thinking, they’re seeing issues in a more complex way. That’s wonderful to see. And to hear from students three, four, five years later say that something they learned in class helped them think about things in a different way, that’s terrific, that’s the sweet spot.”
What would you say to someone who wants to join the military?
“I have a friend, from my days teaching at the Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs), who joined the Air Force because the only other option he had was barber school. By the time he was done the Air Force had sent him for a Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D. in Engineering — all at phenomenal schools. If you enjoy being part of something that’s much larger than yourself you may have opportunities that you might not have had otherwise.”
Stories of Honor: Wayne B. Cederlund - Always there to help others, even when he didn't realize it
During his time in the United States Army, where he served from 1945 to 1968, Wayne B. Cederlund Sr. traveled the world, going to Korea and Germany while taking his family along with him.
In his 22 years of active service, specifically during the Vietnam War and the Korean War, Cederlund didn’t see the battlefield as he was computer operator, aiding in the developing of workings and programs that the Army would later adopt.
In fact, nearly five decades following Cederlund’s first year of service, one of those programs was adopted to plan one of the most successful missions in United States military history — Operation Desert Storm.
The exact operation initiated by President George H. W. Bush Jan. 16, 1991, that barred Iraqi forces from occupying Kuwait during the Gulf War. At the time, the United States headed a coalition of 20-plus nations, comprised of nearly 900,000 soldiers, the majority detailed on the Saudi-Iraq border.
One minute didn’t go by in Cederlund’s military career — and well after his time in the service — where helping others wasn’t on the forefront of his mind. Following his 22 years of active duty, Cederlund became a civil servant at the Army War College in Carlisle for 17 years. Cederlund died at the age of 74 in December 2019.
As a civil servant at the Army War College, Cederlund helped many retired colonels who struggled after coming back from war.
“He helped them basically go back into society, helped them find services that they may have needed in the transition,” Cederlund’s granddaughter Sarah Cederlund said.
According to Sarah, while Cederlund didn’t speak much about his duties in the service, he wasn’t one to shy away from talking with others about the military, his traveling experiences and the love for his country.
“He was very proud of his country,” Sarah said. “He was always willing to talk to people about the military and tried to tell people about what an honor it was to serve.”
Outside of the Army, Cederlund was a life member of the Carlisle VFW Post 477 and the Carlisle American Legion Post 101. He was also heavily involved in the Carlisle community, running a youth group and helping those with special needs.
“I’m honored to know he helped so many people,” Sarah said.
Q&A with: Sarah Cederlund (Wayne B. Cederlund Sr.’s granddaughter)
Age:
- 74. Born June 20, 1945 and died December 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and family.
Hometown:
- Worcester, Massachusetts.
Place of residence:
- Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Service Branch:
- Army
Length of Service:
- 39 years. 22 years active duty and 17 years as a civil servant
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“The toughest challenge for my grandfather was feeling guilty that he didn’t go to war. He helped with computer analysis during the Korean War and never saw the battlefield.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“Wayne loved being able to travel with the military. He went to Belgium, Korea and Arizona. He always felt honored to be able to serve in the military.”
Stories of Honor: Karen Finkenbinder - Merging civilian and military policing
Like many people in the 1970s, Karen Finkenbinder said she enlisted in the Army because, following her service, she wanted to take advantage of the military’s willingness to pay for her college education.
With many family members having served, Finkenbinder said she had strong role models imparting the value of service to her country.
“I first entered the U.S. Army as an enlisted soldier in 1975 with a specialty in military policing,” she said. “I come from a long line of veterans, both sides of my family, all the way back to the Revolutionary War.”
Finkenbinder didn’t know at the time that her military policing experience, along with her future higher education training, would make her a much sought after researcher, writer, professor, and speaker on the intersection of military and civilian policing.
And keep in mind, although the national women’s’ rights movement gained steam across the country in the 1970s, for the most part women were not warmly welcomed by men in the military.
“Sometimes it was not pleasant being a woman in the military back then. Particularly when we integrated (the women’s Army merged with regular Army) and men clearly didn’t want you in the military,” she said. “I took the approach of acting like a man’s sister, mother, or daughter. I tried to be a good team member, just do my job, and take care of the people I worked with, always had their back.”
An enlisted soldier from 1976-1979, Karen was commissioned as an officer from 1981-1984, then, after returning home, joined the Army Reserves as a military police captain. With an interest and military experience under her belt, and the knowledge about how to succeed in a primarily male occupation, she joined the Carlisle Police Department and advanced to sergeant.
Then the first Gulf War hit. In early 1991, the U.S. led a war waged alongside 35 nations against Iraq in response to Iraq’s invasion and annexation of Kuwait arising from oil pricing and production disputes.
Finkenbinder said she wanted to go.
She deployed as a military police captain and was assigned to a unit in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Having previously served in a basic training unit as a lieutenant and master fitness trainer, her initial duty was stateside helping to train the unit to deploy.
She said the unit’s mission, once in the Gulf, was going to be managing an EPW (Enemy Prisoner of War) camp. “We knew that, as an EPW camp, we were going to get slammed — and we did,” she said.
The air war came first — right near the camp.
“The biggest thing for us was that the air war started behind us, the King Khalid Military City (northeast Saudi Arabia, built by the US Army Corps of Engineers) was where aircraft departed, they had to fly over us,” Finkenbinder said. “Even though we were close to the neutral zone, the border, we had constant planes flying over us. The ground shook.”
And then the ground war started.
“Prisoners just started coming. We were overwhelmed,” she said. “The biggest problem was that we didn’t have organic communication, SAT (satellite) phones, so I traded some magazines with a special forces guy for a phone.”
She said being in the war zone brought many emotions — fear, sadness, and even a little happiness. “The happiest thing for me was, the day after Kuwait was liberated, we knew the Kuwaitis had really suffered, so we loaded up a Greyhound bus with all the food we could find in grocery stores and we drove to Kuwait City,” she said. “Once there we placed Americans for a few hours with Kuwaiti families and everyone had a wonderful time. The people were overjoyed to have us.”
Back in the states, Finkenbinder said she completed her Ph.D. in Public Administration at Penn State while working with the U.S. Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute as an expert in police training.
Having experience in both civilian and military policing, she said was perfectly positioned to consult, research, speak, and publish on the subject. “How do you make the move from military to civilian policing is the topic of a case study for the DOD (Department of Defense) I’m writing right now,” she added.
Later this summer Finkenbinder said she will transfer for a few years to the George C. Marshall European Center for Strategic Studies in Garmisch, Germany.
“I really love research and publication so, in Garmisch, I’ll be managing others, recruiting authors, and managing a website,” she said. “It’s a real culmination of everything I’ve been doing in my career — and the location is a real bonus!”
Q&A with Dr. Karen Finkenbinder
Age:
- 63
Hometown:
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
Current Residence:
- Carlisle
Service Branch:
- U.S. Army; first entered as an enlisted soldier in 1975
Years of Service:
- Enlisted soldier from 1976-1979, commissioned as an officer 1981-1984, while in the Army Reserves as a Military Police Captain she joined the Carlisle Police Department advancing to Sergeant. Deployed to the first Gulf War.
What was the toughest challenge you faced while in the service?
“Balancing expectations with desires and reality. I am a fairly traditional woman; although I’ve always had non-traditional jobs. I have no problem with what families decide as roles for the husband and wife. If the woman wants to stay home and raise the kids that’s great. I know a lot of women who would like to be more traditional and they’re not allowed to be that way. One of the things I love about being a woman in the military is that you always had the opportunity to be what you wanted to be, not what society imposes on you.”
What do you like best about being in the military?
“I loved being paid to camp and hike and run! My friend, Cathy and I were reminiscing recently about how, as lieutenants, we used to put our backpacks on and run eight miles to Yahoo Lake (Ft. McClellan, Alabama). I loved the military for all the great things you got to do.”
What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“Of all the things I received accolades for, I’m proudest of the one I received from the Cumberland County Mental Health Division for the police work I did with the mentally ill. I tried really hard to get them the services that they needed. If you look at policing as only law enforcement you’ve missed the boat. Better to have a fully trained professional police officer who’s had psychology and sociology as well as enforcement training. Because on the street, at three o’clock in the morning, he or she is going to deal with mental illness issues.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“It’s a wonderful place to be. It’s a huge organization and organizations sometimes have issues. Frankly, I don’t think it has as many issues as the media makes it out to be, particularly racial issues. Everybody becomes a lovely shade of green in the Army. The rules are both gender and color blind.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“It’s not the place to straighten your kid out, its a place for kids that are already straightened out to come into. There’s a lot of opportunities, so many that most people don’t realize them until they’re in.”
Stories of Honor: Bert Tussing - Balances national emergency planning with faith and song
The short version of Bert Tussing’s life story goes like this.
He’s a Christian, Dianne’s husband of 46 years, Amber and Crystal’s father, Parker and Summer’s grandfather and a Marine.
“Everything else is just color,” he said.
And there’s plenty of color.
Tussing spent nearly 25 years in the Marines and now has 21 years in at the U.S. Army War College where he serves as the Director of the Homeland Defense and Security Issues Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership and Development.
Through the years, he’s become an expert on helping civilian authorities tap into Department of Defense resources during times of crisis.
He’s currently in the midst of a two-year study of emergencies that are national in scope, looking specifically at the types of emergencies that could bring down the layered system of emergency response typically found across the country.
“This is not the sort of thing that gets you invited to cocktail parties,” he said.
The response begins at the local level with local officials reaching out to their neighboring agencies and jurisdictions for assistance when the scope of the emergency stretches beyond their capacity. That pattern extends out to the state, region and ultimately the federal government.
Tussing’s work looks at what happens if all of those entities are, in his words, “in the same kettle of fish.”
There aren’t many events that could bring that about, Tussing said, but a catastrophic earthquake along the New Madrid fault that runs through parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois is one possibility.
In 1812, a series of earthquakes along the fault rang church bells in Charleston and appeared to reverse the flow of the Mississippi River.
If that were to happen now, there would be a cascading failure of multiple, interdependent, critical, life-sustaining infrastructure sectors across an eight-state region touching on four different FEMA regions, Tussing said.
The damage wouldn’t stop there. Second and third order effects would touch the entire country and those issues would not be fixed quickly. It would take 18-24 months, for example, to restore power, Tussing said.
Natural disasters are one side of the coin. Man-made events are the other. There are things that can happen to the country cybernetically that wouldn’t destroy systems so much as simply turn them off, Tussing said.
When there’s a major event, the military can bring a number of resources including communications, aircraft and personnel to assist, but, Tussing said, the biggest asset the military can bring to the table is its ability to plan.
“We plan like nobody else. We plan down to painstaking detail for huge type operations,” he said.
After that, Tussing said, they review the plan, exercise the plan and make changes or corrections to keep the plan current.
“And go to bed every night praying to God we don’t have to execute the plan,” he said.
That statement reveals another key to Tussing’s approach to life. The issues he deals with could, in his words, “drive someone down the deepest hole.”
“Without my faith, I couldn’t deal with the issues I’m dealing with here,” he said.
Tussing is reluctant to say he leads the weekly prayer breakfast at the War College, but he has managed the time of prayer and reflection, introducing the eternal perspective into an arena that often looks at the important and the urgent.
Drawing on an interest in singing that goes back to his days at The Citadel, Tussing is often called on to sing the National Anthem at War College commencement and retirement ceremonies. Some retirees have also asked him to offer an invocation and benediction at their ceremonies.
“It’s a little off the beaten path. If people know that about me, that’s not a bad thing, is it?” he concluded.
Q&A with Bert Tussing
Age
- : 68
Hometown
- : “Navy Brat,” so really hard to say. Graduated from High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, so that has a certain claim on my heart. But I have lived in Carlisle (or South Middleton, depending upon your interpretation) longer than anywhere else in my life, so there are certain claims there, as well.
Current place of residence
- : Carlisle ...21 years.
What service branch
- : USMC
How many years
- : 24 yrs and 7 months
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“Leaving my family in 1983, after a series of tragedies, to go to Beirut. The trip there was “interrupted” by operations in Grenada.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“The camaraderie, and the common commitment to our country.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“First, “pride” would indicate more of a personal achievement, rather than a shared experience. But if I were to answer the spirit of your question, I would say the part I played in raising our daughters, two incredible young women.
If you’re looking for a moment, it would probably be the student rescue on Grand Anse in Grenada. But that, too, was most definitely a shared experience. But really, just being able to continue to serve.”
Editor’s Note: In October 1983, the U.S. military, including Marines, evacuated hundreds of students from St. George’s University Medical School at Grand Anse during the U.S invasion of the island in Operation Urgent Fury.
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“There used to be a great recruiting poster for the Marine Corps, “Nobody likes to fight, but somebody has to know how.” I think that epitomizes the thinking of most people in the military. The longer you are in, and the clearer the price becomes, the more the statement is true. By the way, the military never declares war.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“Be sure it’s what you want to do. It is not for everyone. And there are other means of contributing to something ‘bigger than yourself.’ But once you have decided, and genuinely committed, it can change you for the better. And the change (as another Marine Corps poster professes) is forever.”
Stories of Honor: Carolyn and Martin Kleiner - Building a two-Colonel household
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 at the height of the Vietnam war, Martin Kleiner couldn’t wait to do his two years of service and get out.
Two years turned into 26.
“I realized it was a good fit. I really liked what I was doing. I wasn’t cramped up in an office all the time,” he said.
But, it was his training in aviation that led to a partnership that has outlasted two military careers.
Martin served in Vietnam, was wounded and returned to Vietnam for another tour of duty after recovering. In August 1978, he was assigned to the Military District of Washington and served as Commander of the Rotary Wing Priority Air Transport Division at Davison Army Airfield.
It was a position that put him in touch with dignitaries, including the queen of Thailand, at an airfield that also provided flight operations for the Pentagon.
“I worked in flight operations. That’s how we met,” said Carolyn Kleiner.
Over the next decade, Martin continued on active duty taking him to places like New Jersey, Arizona and Germany. Carolyn followed along serving in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard while holding down a civilian job at each posting.
It was at one of those early postings in New Jersey that Carolyn became the first female Distinguished Honor Graduate in the history of the New Jersey Army National Guard Officer Candidate School Academy.
Martin retired in 1992, and the Kleiners thought that was the end of their nomadic Army life.
“We moved to Hampton, Virginia, and said, ‘You can write this address in ink. We’re done.’ Well, we weren’t,” Martin said.
Though she had a degree in marketing, Carolyn still enjoyed her work with the reserves. Soon, they had a discussion and Martin urged her to go back on active duty.
“She did, and then I was the trailing spouse for 14 years and followed her around,” he said.
That took the couple to Connecticut, New Jersey, Hawaii and California as Carolyn did her work in military intelligence.
There’s some symmetry to key points of their careers.
Martin graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 1989. Carolyn, who is 10 years younger, did the same 20 years later.
Martin was inducted into the Officers Candidate Hall of Fame in 2000. About 20 years later, Carolyn, too, was inducted to make them the first married couple to have both been inducted.
Martin retired from the Army in 1992. Twenty years later, Carolyn retired.
Throughout their careers, the couple has never been in a position that forced them to compete with each other. In fact, Carolyn said she never would have made Colonel if it weren’t for her husband.
“Martin’s my biggest supporter and I supported him when I was the spouse,” she said.
Carolyn’s last assignment in the Army took her to the Strategic Studies Institute at the War College, and the couple decided to stay. They had talked about retiring here before, given the town’s proximity to major cities and the fact that it’s retiree and veteran friendly.
“Cumberland County is an agricultural county and one of the things they harvest is Army colonels,” Martin said.
As retirees, the Kleiners continue to serve. They work at their polling site in Carlisle and have volunteered at Project SHARE. They typically go to Sebring, Florida to help with construction on Habitat for Humanity projects through a program called Care-A-Vanner.
Q&A with Carolyn Kleiner
Age:
- 64
Hometown:
- East Greenville, PA (south of Allentown)
Current place of residence:
- Carlisle, PA
What service branch:
- Women’s Army Corps (WAC), U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard (NJ & AZ), Individual Ready Reserve, Individual Mobilization Augmentee Flight Operations and Military Intelligence
How many years:
- More than 37 years (January 1975—October 2012)
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
“Leadership and command of remote detachments located throughout the U.S. From 1998-2012, in five of my seven assignments, those command headquarters had between two and 23 remote detachments located across the U.S. All these locations were understaffed, classified, secure facilities used by multiple reserve intelligence units, often seven days a week. The soldiers manning the sites were inexperienced and had many security requirements to meet to stay operational with the duty to train and support deploying units. It was very challenging to lead, train, resource and mentor from a distance. Despite the many challenges, the Soldiers rose to the task. The unit I commanded at Fort Dix had the honor of being selected as the Best Joint Reserve Intelligence Center of 27 sites nationwide.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“The challenges. The chance to travel, work and teach in the joint service environment. Equal pay, 30 days of vacation, and promotion based on education and performance.”
What was your proudest achievement?
“I enlisted in the Army as a private from a Pennsylvania dairy farm and retired as a full Colonel at the U.S. Army War College. In order to maintain continuous service and be stationed with my husband while he was on active duty and after his retirement, I served in every Army component—Active Duty, Ready Reserve, Army National Guard and Federal Reserve.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“No matter which branch of the military we serve in, we take pride in serving our Country and protecting our freedom. The camaraderie, sense of belonging, and dedication to teammates is an experience that is unique and unforgettable.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“If you are unsure what to do with your life, consider joining the military. You will have many opportunities to learn useful skills, develop discipline and confidence, see new places, and make lifelong friends. You will be amazed at what you can accomplish! Don’t let fear hold you back. Be all you can be!
Q&A with Martin KleinerAge:
- 73
Hometown:
- Houston, TX
Current place of residence:
- Carlisle, PA
What service branch:
- US Army
How many years:
- 26
What was the toughest challenge you faced?
Leading troops in combat.
What did you like best about being in the military?
The challenges, adventure and camaraderie.
What was your proudest achievement?
Saving fellow soldiers lives.
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
The experiences that you have, the friends that you make and the satisfaction of having done “the hard things” cannot be achieved anywhere else.
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
It may seem like the military is hard, and sometimes it is, but in the words of Theodore Roosevelt “Nothing in this world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty.”
Stories of Honor: David W. Blackledge - Inspired to serve by his father and his rescuers
David W. Blackledge first developed an appreciation for military service while his family was on home leave in the U.S. the summer of 1940.
The Carlisle man spent much of his childhood in the Philippines where his father, William, was an Army officer and his mother, Helen, was a teacher in the Manila school system.
For two months that summer, the family visited relatives in Indiana and toured such popular destinations as the Grand Canyon. But William was careful to include in their travel plans side trips to Annapolis and West Point.
“My father was very proud of being in the service,” recalled Blackledge, a retired Army colonel. “He was instilling in me this patriotism and pride in country and in wanting to serve.”
Within two years of that fond memory, Pearl Harbor was attacked, the U.S. declared war on Japan, enemy soldiers overran the Philippines and the entire Blackledge family was in captivity.
By early February 1945, Blackledge, his mother and kid brother Robert were inmates at Los Banos, a civilian internment camp outside Manila. U.S. forces were closing in, causing such a stranglehold on supplies that the family was slowly starving to death.
Meanwhile in Japan, Capt. William Blackledge was being carried off a prison ship on a stretcher. A POW, he was transported there as a slave laborer but died from exposure and abuse. Helen got word of his passing from channels outside the Los Banos compound.
Days went by. The situation was getting desperate. A teenager, David Blackledge thought it ironic that he should die just as his countrymen were so close to victory.
But all that changed the morning of Feb. 23 when U.S. forces launched a daring raid behind the front-line to rescue the civilians at Los Banos.
The bravery of those men reinforced the pride that William had handed down to David. “Those wonderful heroes who risked their lives to rescue us,” Blackledge said.
Liberated, the surviving family members returned to Indiana where thoughts of a military life lingered in the back of his mind. Despite all that happened, he never forgot his father’s example.
“Everything that he ever said about this country and a military career was positive,” recalled Blackledge, who last saw his father alive on Christmas Eve 1941.
After high school, Blackledge graduated from the ROTC program at Purdue University in 1953. Given the choice, he became a career Army officer rather than a diplomat because he felt the military could best prevent war.
The ordeal of Los Banos had a profound impact on Blackledge. He was bitter toward the Japanese until 1957, when he visited the island nation and began to see them as individuals.
Through it all, Blackledge learned that the citizens of any nation caught up in war fever are capable of committing atrocities. “It’s amazing how quickly the veneer of civilization can be stripped off people, and they can become savages,” he said.
His military career brought Blackledge to the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, where he served as the director of national security studies. For many years, he hosted dinners on post where he brought together fellow survivors of Los Banos to commemorate their time in the internment camp.
Upon his retirement in 1983, Blackledge worked 17 years with Dickinson School of Law, first as director of financial aid then as director of admissions.
Q&A with David W. Blackledge
Age:
- 91
Hometown:
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
Place of Residence:
- Carlisle
Service Branch:
- Army
Length of Service:
- 30 years from 1953 to 1983
What was the toughest challenge that you faced while in the service?
“The biggest problem was logistics — getting the spare parts and things that we needed to maintain our equipment. That was the one thing we couldn’t do anything about.”
What did you like best about being in the military?
“The camaraderie…There’s a spirit that you have in the military. It’s that feeling that we are in this together. Whatever our differences may be, we got this bond.”
What was your proudest achievement in the military?
“I was a battery commander and first lieutenant in Germany. A Congressman in New York made a big publicity announcement that he was coming over to interview soldiers who were victims of racial discrimination. He called on Black soldiers to come to him with complaints about problems. Four of the five batteries had someone go there to lodge complaints. The one battery that did not have one person was my command. In today’s climate, I’m very proud of that.”
Is there something you would like the public to know about being in the military?
“I pretty much summed it up when I said camaraderie. ... Not only among the men and women in uniform but their families too. They support each other.”
What would you say to someone who is looking to join the military?
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for upward mobility. People who want upward mobility are going to find it in the military if they apply themselves. It’s not guaranteed equity ... it’s guaranteed opportunity.”
Stories of Honor: Sam Lombardo and the Patchwork Flag
What remained of Old Glory was stitched together by candlelight as artillery shells exploded off in the distance.
In one corner of the cellar, an Army private operated the sewing machine that fellow GIs had scrounged from an abandoned building.
Elsewhere in the room, Lt. Sam Lombardo was busy helping five of his men cut the red fabric into stripes to complete the Star-Spangled Banner.
It was early May 1945. They were finishing what they had started two months before when Lombardo first followed through on a project born of frustration over military protocol.
Looking back, he wrote of his adventures in Nazi Germany during World War II in his memoir “O’er the Land of the Free.” Excerpts from that book are quoted below as a tribute to the World War II veteran.
A former Carlisle resident, Lombardo died on June 11 in Pensacola, Fla. He was 101.
Living in America
Born July 12, 1919, in Caraffa, Italy, Lombardo spent part of his childhood under the oppression of the Black Shirts – agents of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
“America was just a far-off place on the other side of the world, when I first heard its name,” Lombardo wrote. “There was some mystic and indescribable feeling when someone in our village spoke about America. At my young age, I imagined…a land with streets paved with gold and its people were happy and free to do as they pleased. It was like a Shangri-La on the other side of a great ocean.
“Never, in the stretches of my imagination did I ever think that someday I too would be fortunate enough to be an American,” he added. “As the oppression by the Fascist Regime…intensified, the feeling to leave the old country and come to America was almost irresistible, and beyond description.”
Lombardo was 10 when he sailed to the U.S. and settled in with his father Pietro in Juniata Gap outside Altoona. He attended public school until the 9th grade when he quit so he could help his family during the Great Depression.
“Upon arriving and living in America, it became evident that the freedoms we dreamt about were not dreams at all, but a reality,” Lombardo wrote. “I became more and more interested in the military as I read about all our great generals since Washington. Without them, we would not have our nation as we know it today. I became convinced that the military was the place for me. This was where I could contribute the most to preserve our freedom.”
On Nov. 11, 1939, Lombardo joined the Pennsylvania National Guard. He later graduated from Officer Candidate School and volunteered for combat duty with the 99th Infantry Division in November 1944.
Denial and defiance
During the march across Europe into the heart of Nazi Germany, Lombardo served as a rifle platoon leader and company executive officer during the Battle of the Bulge, Remagen Bridgehead, the Ruhr Pocket and Central European campaigns. He is best known for standing up for his soldiers when they needed a morale boost.
“My rifle platoon…made an American flag under combat conditions in Germany during World War II,” Lombardo wrote. “All my men were outstanding and represented not only many states and cross sections of American life, but also many religions. Above all, they were Americans.”
Life under Fascist rule gave Lombardo a deep appreciation of the freedoms he enjoyed in the U.S. He developed a love for its symbols. During a lull in combat, an idea began to form in his mind.
“For the first time, I had time to think about something other than fighting,” Lombardo wrote. “I missed America, my home, my family and our flag. Not seeing Old Glory for several months…made me so homesick for it. I tried to get one issued to us through Army channels.”
Back then, Army regulations prohibited Old Glory from flying in a combat zone. The high command wanted to avoid the propaganda value of a German unit capturing an American flag.
Lombardo contacted his commanding officer who kicked the request up the chain of command. Lombardo was furious when word came back that the brass had issued a denial.
“I thought to myself if they won’t give us one, we’ll make one,” Lombardo wrote. “I would wait for the right opportunity and would start on our worthy project. When I mentioned my idea to the men, they all got excited. All were as enthusiastic about it as I was.”
Starting the flag
Days after sharing it, Lombardo put his idea into action when his platoon entered a German city and he saw what the civilians had left behind in their rush for safety.
“White flags were hanging from all the windows,” Lombardo wrote. “The town was partially evacuated. It was late afternoon and the artillery shelling ceased. We were then informed that we were to spend the night in place. The Germans were now well ahead of us and moving fast toward the Rhine.”
Lombardo decided then and there to get started on the flag project. He went up to several first-floor windows all along the street and pulled down three or four of the white surrender flags.
“I took them back to a large house that I had picked out for my platoon, and stretched them out on a large double bed,” Lombardo wrote. “I brought some of my men around me and told them what I wanted to do. All were happy with the idea and immediately volunteered for the different tasks.”
Step one was to examine and size up the sheets. Lombardo chose one that came close and consulted his men. They agreed that it seemed to have the right dimensions for a flag.
“In this large bedroom were two good-sized red pillows and one blue set of curtains that reached all the way to the ceiling,” Lombardo wrote. “They came down first. Then one of the men cut one of the puffed-up pillows open.”
Circumstances had left behind something of a booby trap for the Americans. The pillow was stuffed with fragments of duck feathers that soon became a nuisance.
“The minute it [the pillowcase] was cut open, the down began flying out all over the room,” Lombardo wrote. “If we talked, it blew; if we laughed, it blew; if we breathed, it would enter our mouths. Soon the bedroom was one entire cloud…We soon had to open the window in order to breathe.”
Despite the feathers, work began right away on the flag. In the days that followed, the men would pull it out of a field pouch and gradually stitch it together. Often the work was done candlelight using a sewing machine “liberated” from some German property.
One side of the flag was completed by March 11, 1945, when the platoon crossed the Rhine River over the Ludendorff Bridge in Remagen. It is believed to be the first American flag carried into the heart of Nazi Germany.
The scene in the cellar
Weeks later, Lombardo and his men were camped out in the cellar near the banks of the Danube River. As they worked into the night to complete the flag, Army engineers assembled a pontoon bridge for a crossing the next day.
“We were assured that we would stay here overnight, and were reasonably safe,” Lombardo wrote. “There were two or three small windows equally spaced along this wall from which we could see the river. We took several GI blankets and hung them over the windows. This was to prevent some artillery observer from seeing our lighted cellar. The sewing machine was set up in a corner…farthest from the river.”
The unfinished flag was removed from the pouch along with remnants of fabric. Candles were lit and set up on some wooden boxes near the sewing machine.
“After several hours of cutting and sewing, our flag was completed,” Lombardo wrote. “It was such a beautiful sight, even by candlelight. It was getting late now. We admired our treasure for a few moments. Then Sgt. Junod folded it carefully and properly inserted it in his flag pouch. All of us, dog-tired, curled up in various parts of the cellar and tried to get some shuteye.”
Legacy
The platoon carried the flag through the remainder of their time in Europe. They had it with them after Germany surrendered and into the early months of the post-war occupation. Eventually, the flag that had been stitched together crossed over the ocean and became a keepsake of the American people. It is on display in the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, GA.
As for Lombardo, he moved to southern California where he reenlisted and started a 20-year career in the Army. His training included the Army Language School where he learned how to speak, write and read Japanese fluently. Lombardo served stints in Japan, Korea and Vietnam.
Eventually, he retired as a lieutenant and, at one point, lived at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle until the death of his wife prompted him to move south to Florida to be with family.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.