Vietnam veterans find their voices in locally produced documentary
Military

Vietnam Veterans of the Valley logo

The logo for the upcoming documentary "Vietnam Veterans of the Valley: A Half Century Later." 

Submitted art 

An Army nurse struggles with the sounds of screaming.

A fighter pilot describes the war from the air.

A soldier recounts the grind of Hamburger Hill.

There was a time, not too long ago, when they wouldn’t talk about their experiences.

“When they came back, they were harassed, spat upon and cursed,” said Kirk Wilson, producer, director and narrator of “Vietnam Veterans of the Valley: A Half Century Later.”

A project of Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle, the 27-minute documentary will air at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on PCN and again at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. After this Sunday, “Vietnam Veterans of the Valley” will be available for viewing at cumberlandvalleytv.com.

“The purpose is to let people know there were men and women who went to war,” Wilson said. “Many didn’t realize how unpopular the war was until they got back to the states. They did their jobs. They did what they were asked to do. But they were treated like crap when they got back.”

Though he never served, Wilson was familiar with the military. His father was a soldier with 30-plus years of experience with the Pennsylvania National Guard unit based in Carlisle. For decades, Wilson has been chairman of the local joint veterans’ council responsible for organizing annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.

In 2018, Wilson attended the unveiling of the Wall of Honor at Carlisle High School, which was dedicated to the alumni who served and died in the Vietnam War. The Wall came out of an idea developed by Kevin Wagner, the social studies department chair for grades 6-12 for Carlisle Area School District.

Wilson was so impressed by the speech Wagner gave during the unveiling that he invited the history teacher to speak at a Veterans Day event. The two men were talking one day about the Wall of Honor.

As a result of that project, Wagner and his students discovered that Vietnam veterans seem to be more willing to talk about what they did and what the war was about.

“So I got the idea. ... This might be worthy of a documentary,” Wilson said. His next step was to talk to Rick Olson, commander of VFW Post 477 of Carlisle who agreed with the idea.

The documentary features seven Vietnam War veterans representing the various service branches. Most of those profiled live in Cumberland County. One exception is Rocky Bleier, the former NFL half-back who was wounded in Vietnam but recovered to play in the first four Super Bowl victories for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bleier was the guest speaker at the Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony in late May. During that visit, Wilson interviewed Bleier, who said healing for Vietnam veterans began after returning Persian Gulf War veterans were welcomed back as heroes.

The American public soon realized that it was wrong to disrespect the service of Vietnam veterans, Bleier said. It was an important first step toward reconciling the hard feelings of the past.

For the documentary, Wilson interviewed the brother and sister of Gary Lee Ream, a 1964 Carlisle High School graduate who served in the Marine Corps and was killed in action on Nov. 3, 1966. The siblings were asked questions about what Ream was like as a person and what he could have been had he survived.

Wilson also interviewed a close friend of Edward Jay Rykoskey, a Carlisle High School alumnus and Marine who was mortally wounded in a firefight in Vietnam and whose body was never recovered.

Kirk Wilson

Wilson

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

