Vietnam veterans find their voices in locally produced documentary

In 2018, Wilson attended the unveiling of the Wall of Honor at Carlisle High School, which was dedicated to the alumni who served and died in the Vietnam War. The Wall came out of an idea developed by Kevin Wagner, the social studies department chair for grades 6-12 for Carlisle Area School District.

Wilson was so impressed by the speech Wagner gave during the unveiling that he invited the history teacher to speak at a Veterans Day event. The two men were talking one day about the Wall of Honor.

As a result of that project, Wagner and his students discovered that Vietnam veterans seem to be more willing to talk about what they did and what the war was about.

“So I got the idea. ... This might be worthy of a documentary,” Wilson said. His next step was to talk to Rick Olson, commander of VFW Post 477 of Carlisle who agreed with the idea.

The documentary features seven Vietnam War veterans representing the various service branches. Most of those profiled live in Cumberland County. One exception is Rocky Bleier, the former NFL half-back who was wounded in Vietnam but recovered to play in the first four Super Bowl victories for the Pittsburgh Steelers.