U.S. Army War College moved to Carlisle 70 years ago

‘Military life and practice’

Elsewhere in Carlisle, the reaction was bittersweet but hopeful even though the war college would displace three military schools already operating on post — the Armed Forces Information School, the Army chaplains’ school and the Army Security Agency. The Sentinel had this to say in a June 19, 1950 editorial:

“It’s always a regret to see old friends at the Barracks depart, but it is in accord with military life and practice. It has been observed that Carlisle Barracks itself seems to improve with age and that every new use to which it is put brings here its complement of men and officers who rapidly become a part of the community.

“These are not war times, and it is not to be expected that the number of officers and men at the Barracks will equal the high mark of the early 1940s, yet the barracks always will be an important station for the Army, well located near the capital and complete with modern equipment. Changes in use from time to time are to be expected and accepted.”

In an ironic twist of fate, six days after this editorial was published, North Korean forces crossed the 38th parallel into South Korea touching off a war that would influence the early course of leadership at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}