U.S. Army set to exhume remains of 10 Carlisle Indian School students in June

The Department of the Army has scheduled June 14 as the start date to disinter the remains of 10 Carlisle Indian Industrial School students who died between 1880 and 1910 and are believed to be buried in the Carlisle Barracks cemetery along Claremont Road.

The notice of intended disinterment from the cemetery was published in the April 2 edition of the Federal Register. The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) is honoring the requests of the closest living relatives of nine students from the Sioux Nation and one student from the Alaskan Aleut Nation.

The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle – the first non-reservation boarding school in the country. Open from 1879 to 1918, the school was designed as a social experiment to remove native boys and girls from tribal influences, assimilate them to the white man’s culture and teach them a trade.

The list includes Lucy Pretty Eagle who occupies a prominent spot in the folklore of Carlisle Barracks and among the tombstones of the post cemetery.

Situated in the front row, at the far corner of the burial ground, her grave marker is among the first to catch the eye of many a motorist entering the historic Army installation. Local historians have tried to debunk the story that her ghost haunts the Coren Apartments on post.