Trailing the Boslers from Pennsylvania to Nebraska

Editor’s Note: This is a submitted story from Christine Musser.

My first journey to Nebraska began one crisp fall day in New Kingstown.

Walking through an old cemetery, I found a large granite headstone inscribed with: “David B. Herman, Dec. 29. 1844—killed by hostile Indians—May 20, 1876—In western Nebraska on North Platte River, near the Sidney Crossing of the main road to Red Cloud and the Black Hills, aged 31 yrs, 7 mo’s, & 19 d’s.”

Who was this man? Why had so much detail been written about his death? Why wasn’t he buried where he died, as so many others were during that time?

The Nebraska State Historical Society provided some answers. I wrote them, and they replied that: “David B. Herman was the ranch foreman for the Bosler B Bar Ranch, located in western Nebraska. He was killed while fording the North Platte River at Clarke’s Bridge. On his person, he had $2,000 in cash along with a check from the Sioux City Bank. These items were strewn all over the land. His clothes were removed and taken as well as his pistol. The cattle he was in charge of were also scattered about.”

I was surprised to see the name Bosler in the letter, for I knew it well from visiting the J. Herman Bosler Library in Carlisle. A little investigation in Pennsylvania revealed that the Bosler family had been in Carlisle’s early history and had donated money throughout the United States for building libraries, schools and jailhouses. They didn’t have money like the Carnegies or Vanderbilts; they were what was called “second-tier entrepreneurs.” Still, they claimed enough money to run in the same social circles as U.S. senators and even presidents. The source of their fortune was the cattle business in the West, notably Nebraska.

There were four Bosler brothers, and one, James Williamson Bosler, seemed to love Nebraska especially. He never called the West home, but he always felt drawn to the prairies. Thinking of him, I wondered if I could go to Nebraska and find any semblance of the vast space that was such a lure in the mid-19th century.

On an October day, I flew into Rapid City, South Dakota. I drove Route 385 south to Nebraska, traveling a route running parallel to the 1870s road that gold-seekers took from Sidney to the Black Hills. I crossed the state line expecting to see flatlands, dirt and no trees whatsoever. Instead, I drove into the Pine Ridge Division of the Nebraska National Forest, a place of towering ponderosa pines. It was beautiful but looked more like Pennsylvania than the “Great American Desert,” depicted in novels, advertisements and journals from the 1800s.

I found myself hoping the landscape would change, and soon it did. The sky opened up, and I gazed in awe at the large view of tall golden-brown grass, dry tan-colored hills, and old barns that stood far off the highway against backdrops of a few scattered cottonwoods. The sky seemed to be continually moving and changing. I felt I could follow this road to the end of the earth, and I sensed that I’d found the very land the Boslers and their foreman knew.

To my right, I noticed a train moving down the tracks. Could these tracks have replaced those of the Bolser years? I recalled the Nebraska railroad stories the Boslers recounted, of American Indians riding alongside steam-powered locomotives, trying to outrun them, and trains having to stop because of buffalo on the tracks.

I pulled into the town of Bridgeport, on the North bank of the North Platte River, and began my research at the Bridgeport Public Library. The librarian showed me a book by Clark Fuller, “Pioneer Paths.” It described old ranches in the vicinity and noted the “Bosler Brothers were north of the river and the present town of Gering.” According to other sources, the first location of the ranch headquarters was near Lewellen, then near Bridgeport. The ranch accommodated 40,000 to 50,000 head of cattle, ran 150 miles along the North Platte River, and eventually extended into Wyoming (Bosler, Wyoming is named for James Williamson Bosler).

Nellie Snyder Yost’s book, “Call of the Range,” pinpointed the ranch headquarters on Brown Creek, nine miles east of Bridgeport. All buildings were soddies, she wrote. Twenty-five men rode on spring roundups, 15 were kept busy on the ranch through summer, and eight stayed on to handle chores over the winter. And, Yost added, “There wasn’t a woman anywhere within the 640,000-acre B Bar Cattle Kingdom.”

It was easy for me to conjure up images of the cowboy era on Bridgeport’s wide streets: trail dust smells of sweat and manure, bawling cattle, yelling cowpoke. I learned later that Bridgeport wasn’t much of a cowtown, but Sidney and Ogallala were. Nights turned wild in those places when cowboys rode in off the trail.

One evening at Ogallala’s Leach House, George Bosler was present when someone fired 15 shots into the room where he sat talking with several men. A lamp shattered, as did every window, but the men escaped without a scratch. Later they learned a brawl had broken out in the nearby Tucker Saloon. When the fight spilled into the street, the only light the brawlers spotted was a lamp illuminating Bosler’s conversation. The brawlers decided the light should be out, so out it went.

If the Boslers rubbed shoulders with renowned politicians and entrepreneurs in the East, they associated with an internationally known personality in the West. Buffalo Bill Cody wintered his cattle with the Boslers. After the winter, he showed up for the roundup with a supply of cigars, snakebite antidotes and whiskey. Bosler accounts say Cody didn’t help much at roundup time. But it seems everyone found him entertaining.

The ranch reaped a golden harvest by buying Texas cattle, grass-feeding them on the Nebraska range, and then selling them to the federal government to the Red Cloud (today’s Pine Ridge) and Spotted Tail Indian Reservations.

Like many big businesses of any era, the Bosler operation wouldn’t be immune to scandal. The ugliest charge, never proven, came from surveyor Alex Schleigal when he found one of his assistants hanging from a tree near Sidney with a sign that read “Horse Thief.” Schleigal was scheduled to survey Bosler rangelands, an activity the Boslers opposed. They saw it as the first step toward opening the country to homesteaders. The surveyor believed his assistant died not because he was a horse thief but to scare the surveyors away. The surveying, however, was completed without further incidents.

The most notable Bosler scandal became a federal case after Yale University paleontology professor, O. C. Marsh, met with Red Cloud at the Red Cloud Indian Reservation. Marsh needed permission from Red Cloud to explore the area for fossils. Red Cloud allowed him to explore with one condition: he promised to report to Washington that the Reservations were not receiving promised beef, flour and corn supplies.

Board of Indian Affairs Clerk Samuel Walker investigated the claim. Later he reported, “Neither is there any record of the amount of beef received at the agency, other than copies of the receipts issued to the contractor, which Mr. Bosler, the beef contractor, informed me he made out himself.” Further, Walker stated that Bosler based the government’s price by weighing only the prime animals before setting up a proper scale.

“I think it clear that fraud was intended,” Walker wrote and accused Boslers and the Red Cloud agent of collusion. The Boslers were eventually acquitted, and the investigative committee decided they made a big profit but earned it legally.

Among those questioned at the hearing was ranch foreman David B. Herman, whose headstone pointed me in the direction of the Boslers and Nebraska in the first place. I learned Herman was a cousin to the Bosler brothers and held a law degree from Dickinson College. His 1876 murder on the North Platte occurred the same Spring the Black Hills gold rush hit full stride, and a month before the Battle of Little Big Horn.

Although the Carlisle paper reported that the Bosler ranch was far from the Black Hills, tensions ran high. The Nebraska Newspaper said it was “perfectly quiet in that section, there being no trouble with the Indians. His coat, vest and revolver were gone. It is supposed he was killed by Indians.”

The Bosler ranch didn’t survive much longer than its foreman. In 1883, James Williamson Bosler died. Older brother J. Herman Bosler decided to sell the cattle and land holdings to William Paxton’s Keystone Cattle Company. That enterprise eventually became the Ogallala Cattle Company.

The Boslers’ Nebraska story lives mainly in local history books. However, at Longsdorf Cemetery, one piece of the story is etched in granite.

Do the geographic details on the headstone appear as a testimony to the empire the Boslers and their cousin believed they were building out West? After all, there’s no mention of David B. Herman’s family, law degree or fraternity participating in his funeral. Instead, the references to American Indians in western Nebraska, the North Platte River, the main road to Red Cloud and the Black Hills remain.

Christine Musser is an author, historian and advocate for heritage preservation. She holds a master’s in Applied History with a concentration in Historic Preservation and Cultural Resource Management.

