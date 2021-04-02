 Skip to main content
Tour Through Time: Worshippers celebrated sunrise Easter service at Kings Gap in 1956
Tour Through Time: Worshippers celebrated sunrise Easter service at Kings Gap in 1956

Before we had satellites and computers, we had radar, which was used back in World War II. Find out how it evolved from war to weather forecasting.

For Cumberland Valley believers, the large cross on top of Kings Gap was a beacon calling them to worship on Easter Sunday 1956.

Volunteers made the journey to the South Mountain guest house of C.H. Masland & Sons to light up the cross at sunset during Holy Week.

“Each year people have reported seeing it form various points in the valley,” The Sentinel reported on Monday, March 26. “On Easter morning, it will serve as a guide to the outdoor sunrise service of the Carlisle ministerium.”

Hundreds of local residents gathered at the venue around 5:45 a.m. for the fifth annual service. In the lead-up to the gathering, the newspaper published a preview of how the faithful plan to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Sunday, April 1.

“The service will open with a prelude by a trumpet quartet ‘Christ Awoke’ by Robert Lowry and the call to worship with Rev. Gerald H. Heilman, pastor of the Evangelical United Brethren Church,” The Sentinel reported.

This would be followed by the hymn, “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” a Scripture lesson based on John 20:1:16 and a prayer. Those gathered then recited “The Lord’s Prayer” in unison.

“The anthem ‘As It Began to Dawn’ will be sung by the Allison Methodist Church choir directed by Kathlyn M. King,” The Sentinel reported. “Jayne Eckert will be the organist.” Rev. C. Gail Norris, pastor of the Allison church, delivered the sermon.

The closing service was to include the hymn “Crown Him with Many Crowns” followed by a benediction. The trumpet quartet would then play a postlude that included the songs, “I Know that My Redeemer Lives” by Handel and “Come Ye Faithful Raise the Strain” by Arthur Sullivan.

The annual service had as a tradition the recitation of the Kings Gap Sunrise Prayer written by Frank E. Masland Jr. “Receptacles for the offering will be at the entrance to the porch,” The Sentinel reported. “Coffee and doughnuts will be served after the service.”

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

