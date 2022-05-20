Tour Through Time: Well-traveled church official was keynote speaker at Intercultural Council meeting in Carlisle

Few church leaders were as widely traveled as William Barrow Pugh, clerk of the Presbyterian Church USA since 1938.

On May 8, 1947, he was the keynote speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Carlisle Intercultural Council held at the Second Presbyterian Church when it was located at Hanover and Pomfret streets in the downtown.

Less than three months had passed since Pugh returned stateside after a seven-week trip to Great Britain and Europe where he conferred with other church officials and delivered addresses before students, laymen, clergy and women’s groups, The Sentinel reported on May 1. World War II had ended two years prior.

In a speech titled “World Order,” Pugh divided the war-torn nations of that overseas continent into five camps — the neutrals, the Allies, the occupied countries, the enemy countries and the Baltic countries.

“The neutral nations primarily play the role of giving help to the others,” he said. “The Allied countries are devastated and struggling with economic problems. The occupied countries are courageously rebuilding to the extent that they have almost reached the state of not needing outside help much longer. ... The Baltic states represent the problems of all displaced peoples.”

That would leave as an “enemy country” the ruins of Nazi Germany, the nation with the greatest need in Pugh’s opinion.

“The solution of Germany’s problem is spoken of on all sides as the key to the type of civilization will be in Europe and Great Britain and the United States,” The Sentinel paraphrased the speech.

Pugh spoke with authority about the impact of global conflict. A Utica, New York, native, he served as a chaplain in World War I with the 28th Infantry Division, an Army unit that drew much of its manpower from the Pennsylvania National Guard. In 1943 and 1945, Pugh made a trip around the world as chairman of the General Commission on Army and Navy Chaplains.

His post-war travels took Pugh through the American West and on church visits to Mexico, Brazil and Australia. What impressed him the most was the resolve civilians displayed in war-torn Europe.

“The wonderful bravery of the people in rebuilding their devastated towns, the tenacity of the people in worshiping God despite the destruction of their churches, is a challenge to lift us out of our self-satisfaction to a realization of unity and to bind us to all peoples of the world,” Pugh said.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.

