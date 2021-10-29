Tour Through Time: Tiny Tots had model childhood in Carlisle

The Tiny Tots were used to stepping out in style and striking a pose for the camera.

About 40 boys and girls, ages 3-5, participated in the Halloween sidewalk costume parade held on Oct. 25, 1955.

The Sentinel reported how the children were enrolled in a class sponsored by the Mothers Club of the Young Women’s Christian Association. Once the parade was over, the kids had a play hour in the gym.

Six months earlier, on April 3, the Tiny Tots class participated in the “Fashions in Miniature” show hosted by the Molly Pitcher chapter of the Women of the Moose. The public was invited to the free event held at the Moose lodge on East High Street.

Ten days later, on April 13, Tiny Tot class members modeled children’s clothes of the 1890s and 1950s. They were joined on the stage by older children in the Y-Teens program dressing in clothing styles from World War I, the Roaring ‘20s and the early ‘30s.

Called the Centennial Fashion Parade, the event was part of a larger celebration surrounding the 100th anniversary of the YWCA. A chorus from the Business and Professional Women’s Club sang two songs from the past century – “Put on Your Old Grey Bonnet” and “On Moonlight Bay.”

Later in December, the Tiny Tots class held its annual Christmas party at the YWCA. The Sentinel reported how a total of about 50 boys and girls were enrolled in the Tiny Tot class which met each Tuesday. The children were taught by Edith Johnson and Patricia Simmons – both students at Dickinson College.

During the party, Santa presented a candy cane to each child. The boys and girls then serenaded Santa with Christmas songs.

