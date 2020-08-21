Tour Through Time: Third annual Carlisle Fair featured contests in 1947

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The third annual Carlisle Fair was a scene of great expectations.

As many as 50,000 people were expected to pour through the turnstiles over those five days and six nights in mid-to-late August 1947.

“The Fair Association this year has amassed the biggest and best show of its kind in the valley with a record number of entries in all exhibits,” Fair President Willis G. Morrison said. “If the weather holds out, we expect to shatter all attendance records.”

In the days following the fair, The Sentinel did not publish a report on the total attendance. The newspaper did report during the fair that weather put a damper on attendance on at least two different occasions.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, heavy wind from an electrical storm damaged the scenery on the main stage just before a show. That show went on, but played to a smaller crowd. Three days later, on Friday, Aug. 22, a heavy mist and overcast skies caused lower attendance in the morning into the afternoon.