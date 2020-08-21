Tour Through Time: Third annual Carlisle Fair featured contests in 1947

The third annual Carlisle Fair was a scene of great expectations.
As many as 50,000 people were expected to pour through the turnstiles over those five days and six nights in mid-to-late August 1947.
“The Fair Association this year has amassed the biggest and best show of its kind in the valley with a record number of entries in all exhibits,” Fair President Willis G. Morrison said. “If the weather holds out, we expect to shatter all attendance records.”
In the days following the fair, The Sentinel did not publish a report on the total attendance. The newspaper did report during the fair that weather put a damper on attendance on at least two different occasions.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, heavy wind from an electrical storm damaged the scenery on the main stage just before a show. That show went on, but played to a smaller crowd. Three days later, on Friday, Aug. 22, a heavy mist and overcast skies caused lower attendance in the morning into the afternoon.
Among the draws was the “Miss Carlisle Fair" beauty contest that was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20. Nearly 20 contestants, ages 17 to 22, competed for the title won the year before by Anne Louise Schriver of West High Street, Carlisle. The winner of the 1947 contest was Addebelle Yinger, 21, of North Pitt Street. Schriver crowned her successor in a ceremony that included the presentation of a $100 U.S. Savings Bond to Yinger.
A 45-minute concert featuring Carlisle High School students was planned for that Friday, Aug. 22. Madge Anderson, vocal music supervisor, was set to conduct the 30-voice chorus, a male quartet and a female sextet. Each afternoon and evening featured the musical revue, “Make Mine America” presented by Frank Wirth. Three of the performers in that show were former cast members of the Zeigfeld Follies.
All three shows took place in front of a 2,500-seat grandstand that had just received a fresh coat of white paint for the third annual fair. “Many of the exhibit barns have also been given a ‘new face,’ and the infield has also been given a face-lifting, along with reconditioning of the track, one of the fastest in Pennsylvania for harness racing,” The Sentinel reported on Aug. 14.
