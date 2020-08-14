Tour Through Time: There were thrills aplenty at 1947 Carlisle Fair

There was a lot of hype in the lead-up to the third annual Carlisle Fair back in 1947.
The Congress of Daredevils and Hell Drivers was set to convene a session on the opening night of festivities at the fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 18.
A production of B. Ward Beam, this program of vehicular mayhem promised the crowd plenty of crashes, smashes and spills with Hollywood stuntman, Zero Starr, being the headliner.
On Aug. 14, The Sentinel reported how Starr was going to try to break his own world record of 81 feet and 7 inches for broad-jumping an automobile over a transcontinental bus before crashing the automobile into four parked cars.
New that year at the fair was a program of bicycle and motorcycle races scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23. The competitors used a recently reconditioned half-mile dirt track that also played host to harness races held Tuesday through Friday of Fair week.
“A constant stream of traffic was seen moving in and out of the fairgrounds over the weekend as exhibitors ... set up the most elaborate displays yet to be seen at the Carlisle Fair,” The Sentinel reported on Aug. 18. There were displays of horses, cattle, swine, poultry, pigeons, home economics, grain, vegetables, fruit, flowers, farm machinery, hardware, automobiles and household fixtures.
“Prell’s Broadway Shows, traveling on 38 tractor-trailer trucks, moved in early today [Aug. 18] after a long stand in Philadelphia,” the newspaper reported. “By mid-afternoon its huge midway was set up and ready to open this evening.” The midway featured “Sonny Boy” Campbell who was scheduled every night at 10 to present his high diving act, in which he hurtles himself through the air from a 110-foot platform into a blazing tank of fire.
