Tour Through Time: There were thrills aplenty at 1947 Carlisle Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was a lot of hype in the lead-up to the third annual Carlisle Fair back in 1947.

The Congress of Daredevils and Hell Drivers was set to convene a session on the opening night of festivities at the fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 18.

A production of B. Ward Beam, this program of vehicular mayhem promised the crowd plenty of crashes, smashes and spills with Hollywood stuntman, Zero Starr, being the headliner.

On Aug. 14, The Sentinel reported how Starr was going to try to break his own world record of 81 feet and 7 inches for broad-jumping an automobile over a transcontinental bus before crashing the automobile into four parked cars.

New that year at the fair was a program of bicycle and motorcycle races scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23. The competitors used a recently reconditioned half-mile dirt track that also played host to harness races held Tuesday through Friday of Fair week.