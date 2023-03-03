Though impressive, 3 below zero was not the record low temperature for Carlisle back on Thursday, Feb. 3, 1955. But it did follow one of the heaviest snowfalls of that winter, making for even more hazardous conditions in Cumberland County.

“The rapidly tumbling mercury dealt the state a crippling blow within hours of the heaviest snowfall of the season,” The Sentinel reported. “More than five inches fell on many sections [on Wednesday, Feb. 2]. As the temperatures fell, road conditions, made hazardous enough by the snow storm, became even more treacherous.”

While sunny during the day, temperatures hovered around the low 20s with a plunge below zero Friday morning, Feb. 4.

But just as Old Man Winter maintained his grip on southcentral Pennsylvania, The Sentinel reported good news Friday in a front-page weather update.

“A threat of more snow virtually vanished,” the story read. “The high pressure area in the Great Lakes region that was drawing the cold air into Pennsylvania should move slowly southeastward. As a result, it was expected to force a storm in the southwest to move almost on a direct eastward course, skirting Pennsylvania to the south. State police told the newspaper light traffic movement kept down the toll of fatalities and injuries on local roadways.

By Saturday afternoon, warmer air had pushed across Pennsylvania, raising the mercury from zero earlier that morning. A forecast of snow changed over to sleet and rain, with more rain arriving Sunday.

However, the cold didn’t leave Cumberland County for long. The Sentinel reported that on Monday, another mass of colder air pushed in, sending the temperatures back below freezing once more.

The coldest temperature that was recorded in Cumberland County, at the time, was at about minus 18 back on Feb. 28, 1934, according to local weather watcher C.E. Miller, The Sentinel reported.

