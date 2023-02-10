Party guests, old and young, were treated to tokens of affection before and during Valentine’s Day 1967.

On Feb. 11, the ladies auxiliary of the Cumberland County Nursing Home hosted a shindig that featured cake and entertainment for residents of the facility.

The Sentinel at the time did not identify the women's full names, but Mrs. Hamm and Mrs. O’Donnell opened the program with several songs and a group of selected nursery rhymes tied together with music played by accompanist Mrs. Peck.

Mrs. King continued the entertainment with several violin solos including a gypsy folk song and a medley consisting of “Night and Day,” “Indian Love Call” and “Lover Come Back to Me.”

Hamm then sang “Goodnight My Someone” from the musical “Music Man” before Peck and O’Donnell played a piano duet of a selection from the Nutcracker Suite.

The women were assisted by members of the Carlisle Junior Civic Club.

Three days later, on the actual holiday, Girl Scout Troop No. 553 hosted a party for the 52 children enrolled in the Carlisle Day Care Center.

“The Scouts decorated the center with Valentine arrangements and made placemats and centerpieces for the children’s tables,” The Sentinel reported. “After refreshments of cupcakes and small favors, the children ... played games that had been planned by the Scouts for the occasion.”

The Scouts gave the party as part of their work to earn two merit badges – the sign of the arrow and the sign of the star – which include as criteria food preparation and planning, entertainment, service work and other skills related to being a hostess.

The children made Valentines for their parents and animal designs out of heart shapes as a craft activity. They also exchanged Valentines in class.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.