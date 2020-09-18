Tour Through Time: Summer of 1898 saw expansion plans for what became Shippensburg University

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plans were underway in summer 1898 to bring new energy to the Cumberland Valley State Normal School.

The trustees of what later became Shippensburg University purchased an acre off the north end of a meadow belonging to Rees C. Himes.

The meadow was located opposite the college campus on the other side of a stretch of railroad tracks. Back then, the Cumberland Valley Railroad was a working transportation network.

In its July 14 edition, The Sentinel reported on the plan to build a brick steam plant on one portion of the newly acquired lot. The system had to be adequate enough to heat three large buildings on campus.

The existing boiler house was later converted into a kitchen and laundry with a portion of it being turned over to enlarge the campus chapel. For the first time, the ladies dormitory was furnished and occupied for the fall term.

The Sentinel reported the hope was all this investment in facilities would allow for the accommodation of an increasing number of students.