Tour Through Time: Summer of 1898 saw expansion plans for what became Shippensburg University

Plans were underway in summer 1898 to bring new energy to the Cumberland Valley State Normal School.
The trustees of what later became Shippensburg University purchased an acre off the north end of a meadow belonging to Rees C. Himes.
The meadow was located opposite the college campus on the other side of a stretch of railroad tracks. Back then, the Cumberland Valley Railroad was a working transportation network.
In its July 14 edition, The Sentinel reported on the plan to build a brick steam plant on one portion of the newly acquired lot. The system had to be adequate enough to heat three large buildings on campus.
The existing boiler house was later converted into a kitchen and laundry with a portion of it being turned over to enlarge the campus chapel. For the first time, the ladies dormitory was furnished and occupied for the fall term.
The Sentinel reported the hope was all this investment in facilities would allow for the accommodation of an increasing number of students.
On July 15, 1898, the Shippensburg News reported that the 26th annual college catalog had just been released, recording an enrollment of more than 400 students during the 1897-98 academic year. Of that amount, about 98 students graduated from the elementary course of study.
Back then, Shippensburg was primarily a teachers college. The newspaper described the catalog as being illustrated with “many handsome engravings” of the buildings and grounds. “The school is in a most flourishing condition,” the Shippensburg News article reads.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!