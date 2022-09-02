Tour Through Time: Soldier freed after three years in captivity

Barbara Schlusser was overjoyed by the news of her son’s release after nearly three years of captivity in Communist North Korea.

The Sentinel reported on Aug. 29, 1953, that Sgt. Harrison J. Schlusser, 23, was safe again in American hands at Freedom Village, a settlement along what became the Demilitarized Zone.

Schlusser was among a group of Army engineers who were captured by the North Koreans in November 1950 near Sonchu, the story reads.

Since his capture, Barbara Schlusser received 22 letters addressed from her son. “It was apparent, she said, that not all of them were his,” The Sentinel reported. “A number of them contained Communist propaganda and all stated that he was in good health and was being treated fine.”

Her son enlisted in the Army on Aug. 3, 1948 and trained in North Carolina before he was assigned to Japan. A corporal at the time, he was deployed to Korea in August 1950 and was reported missing in action on Nov. 30 of that year, The Sentinel reported.

On Dec. 19, 1951, the newspaper received word that Schlusser had been listed as a prisoner of war.

Later in life, Harrison went by the nickname “Dube” and was a retired employee of Carlisle Barracks, according to an obituary published on June 17, 2012 in The Sentinel.

A Purple Heart recipient, he was a life member of the South Mountain American Legion #674, the Carlisle VFW #477 and the AmVets of Carlisle.

Schlusser was living in South Middleton Township at the time of his death. He was widower of Catherine Louise Schlusser who passed away on Aug. 15, 1991.

This Korean War veteran and former POW was survived by a second wife Virginia, three sons, three stepchildren, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren and two siblings – his brother Paul Schlusser and sister Esther White, both of Carlisle.

