Tour Through Time: Sisters preserve legacy of their Newville photographer father

The generosity of two sisters made it possible to preserve the legacy of Maynard Hoover.
Born at Craighead in 1877, Hoover grew up in Carlisle and worked as an assistant to local photographer John Andrews starting sometime after 1893, according to a biography kept in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Hoover put that experience to use when he moved to Newville around 1902 and rented the former studio of photographer Jacob Bishop on Main Street. Maynard and his wife, the former Mary C. Smith of Carlisle, became parents when their first daughter, Edith Gayle Hoover, was born on Sept. 30, 1902.
His studio prospered and, on April 24, 1905, Hoover purchased a two-story frame house on the corner of North High Street and Cove Alley on what used to be the site of the first Zion Lutheran Church. A year later, his second daughter, Isabelle Ruth Hoover, was born on May 16, 1906.
Four years later, in 1910, Maynard Hoover purchased the Andrews photography studio in Carlisle. For a few years, he operated out of two locations, the North High Street address in Newville and 1 S. Hanover St., in Carlisle. His product line included large or small photographs, picture frames of different sizes, post cards and Kodak work. From 1910 to 1912, Hoover produced a series of post cards featuring photos of the Newville area.
Hoover also did work for the Carlisle Indian Industrial School until it closed in 1918. On March 22, 1921, Hoover sold his home in Newville and about two weeks later purchased the property at 140 W. High St., in Carlisle for $9,000. The next quarter-century saw more success as Hoover became a well-known studio photographer. When he retired in 1947, Hoover sold his studio to William Meads.
Meanwhile, both of his daughters became accomplished educators. Edith Hoover was head of the history department of Marion College in Virginia while her kid sister, Isabelle Hoover, was head of the English department at Carlisle High School.
Maynard Hoover died on Dec. 8, 1960. His estate was divided between the two sisters who lived at the West High Street residence until their deaths. They donated over 400 of their father’s glass negatives to the historical society.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
