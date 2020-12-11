Tour Through Time: Sisters preserve legacy of their Newville photographer father

The generosity of two sisters made it possible to preserve the legacy of Maynard Hoover.

Born at Craighead in 1877, Hoover grew up in Carlisle and worked as an assistant to local photographer John Andrews starting sometime after 1893, according to a biography kept in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Hoover put that experience to use when he moved to Newville around 1902 and rented the former studio of photographer Jacob Bishop on Main Street. Maynard and his wife, the former Mary C. Smith of Carlisle, became parents when their first daughter, Edith Gayle Hoover, was born on Sept. 30, 1902.

His studio prospered and, on April 24, 1905, Hoover purchased a two-story frame house on the corner of North High Street and Cove Alley on what used to be the site of the first Zion Lutheran Church. A year later, his second daughter, Isabelle Ruth Hoover, was born on May 16, 1906.