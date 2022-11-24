Tour Through Time: Shippensburg was birthplace of renowned Expressionist artist Holmead Phillips

Holmead Phillips was in such a foul mood after he ran over the chicken that he sold his first and only car.

“This [the incident] so seriously upset him that he later became a vegetarian, saying that he did not want to eat living creatures,” Patricia Mateya wrote in an article published in the summer 2004 edition of Cumberland County History.

“Oddly, it was thanks to the sale of his own ‘fuel johnny’ that Holmead owed his life-changing decision to become an artist,” she added. “After an apprenticeship in his father’s factory, he was given a car, but sold it to finance his first trip to Europe in 1912.”

Born in Shippensburg in 1889, Phillips was the son of a well-to-do family with roots in Shippensburg, Washington D.C. and New York, The Sentinel reported in late August 2003 in a story that publicized an exhibit at the Shippensburg University Kauffman Gallery.

His father was part owner of the Boher & Phillips furniture factory and with his wife Anna-Margaretta Kelso built the Episcopal Church and Home.

It was assumed that Holmead would follow his father and work in the factory, but instead his life took a different turn when, during his stay in Europe, he visited major museums and decided to become an artist, according to The Sentinel article.

Self-taught, Holmead had a studio in Shippensburg and lived in the town until about 1920. Later, he stayed at artist colonies in Connecticut and Massachusetts and lived periodically in New York and Belgium. Holmead based his artwork on the German Expressionist movement.

“After spending a considerable amount of time in Germany and Belgium, Holmead moved frequently at the outbreak of World War II hostilities,” Mateya wrote. Eventually, he settled in neutral Portugal before returning to the U.S. where he ended up living in New York, principally in Rye, northeast of the city.

“Holmead never stopped perfecting his techniques,” Mateya wrote. “He retained his artisanal approach, employing the woodworking skills he had learned in his father’s factory. His impressive use of the palette knife in place of a paintbrush led to his signature impasto painting style. He mixed all his own colors from powdered pigments and linseed oil, very rarely using paint from a tube.”

Local exhibits in Shippensburg and Harrisburg in 2003 and 2004 included examples of his “instantaneous portraits” of anonymous people Holmead saw on the streets. The Sentinel described his paintings as “saturated and somber” rotating among four themes of landscape, allegory, architecture and portraiture.

“On February 13, 1975, Holmead tripped over a rug and fell at his home, breaking his femur,” Metaya wrote. “He died in the hospital in Etterbek, Brussels, on February 22.” He was buried in Bremen, Germany, where most of paintings were bequeathed to the state museum and are now part of the Paula Modershohn Becker Museum.

