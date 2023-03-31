The sound of alarm became a call to worship in early April 1952.

Less than a month had passed since workers removed the old bell from the cupola of the northwest tower during the demolition of the Market House building on the Square in Carlisle.

For 50 years, the bell served as the community fire alarm alerting first-responders to any number of emergencies throughout the borough. But during the winter of 1952, the fate of the bell was an open-ended question tied to a change-over in technology.

On Jan. 31, The Sentinel reported that William Dewalt had completed tests on an interim system to handle the transition between the Market House bell and a fog horn type of siren on order for the Union Fire Company building on West Louther Street.

“The bell will be disposed of by the town council and may be given to some church for use, or to some fire company, or may be preserved as a relic in some firehouse or the historical society building,” the newspaper speculated.

By Feb. 15, council decided to open sealed bids in March from buyers interested in purchasing the bell, The Sentinel reported. The announcement was made during a meeting in which council awarded a contract for the purchase of the siren along with an air compressor and extra tank.

The low bidder on the siren was the Gamewell Fire Alarm Telegraph Co. – the same contractor that made the Market House fire alarm bell in 1897. In a classified legal ad published on March 4, Borough Manager George P. Searight set the deadline on sealed bids as 7:30 p.m. March 13. “The bell [is] to be delivered to the purchaser at ground level at [the] present site,” the ad reads.

On March 8, workers for Donald F. Keiter lifted the fire alarm bell from the northwest tower and lowered it to the ground. The tower itself was purchased by Lyman G. Hertzler of Carlisle RD 4 and transported from the Market House demolition site to the lawn of a new ranch style home near Meadowbrook.

Local stonemason Sidney Spraglin purchased the bell for $155.50 and donated it to the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on North West Street in Carlisle, according to the photo archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Spraglin was a member and trustee of the church.

The new siren system was installed and tested in August 1952, The Sentinel reported. “It is believed that the fog horn will have sufficient capacity or volume for casual observers reported that they heard it at the hospital on the west side of town and on East Street at the opposite end of the borough.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.