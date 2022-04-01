Tour Through Time: Shiloh Church baptized new converts in LeTort Creek in April 1915

Two thousand people looked on from Louther Street at the testament of faith underway in the LeTort Spring Run in Carlisle.

It was Sunday afternoon, April 4, 1915, and the Shiloh Baptist Church was baptizing by full immersion 54 recent converts to Christianity.

Pastor Rev. John Philip McCard officiated over the 45-minute ceremony, guiding each individual through the transition to a new spiritual life.

“In the evening, [the] converts were received into the church and Holy Communion was administered,” The Sentinel reported that Monday.

Located on the corner of West and Lincoln streets, the church was crowded, but not just with its members and the friends and family of those baptized that day in the creek.

There were other individuals who professed their new-found faith by letter, swelling the ranks of new Christians to nearly 100, The Sentinel reported. “This is a splendid showing for the pastor and his people and the hope of all is that permanent good may result.”

In November 2018, the newspaper published a story on weeklong ceremonies planned for the 150th anniversary of what is now the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

The church began in 1868 when a group left the Primitive Baptist Church to worship in local homes with the Rev. William Bell. The congregation later rented a building on North Street that became known as the North Street Church.

In 1887, Benjamin Hassler donated a parcel of land at the corner of West and Lincoln streets where a new weatherboard church was built. Rev. McCard became pastor the following year and would remain there until his death in 1924.

In 1911, McCard presented the church with plans for a new building that would accommodate the growing black congregation. Aside from being a clergyman, McCard was a local contractor and brick mason who taught at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. His contracting firm was involved in the construction of the Molly Pitcher Hotel, the Sarah Todd Memorial Home and the former Carlisle Hospital.

In 1916, a new red brick church was completed at 409 N. West St., where it remains in use. That same year, the church was incorporated under its current name.

