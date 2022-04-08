Tour Through Time: Several local groups organized sunrise Easter services in 1952

It shined like a beacon across the Cumberland Valley every night during Holy Week in 1952.

A large cross was mounted on the roof of King’s Gap – the new guest house of C.H. Masland & Sons.

The Carlisle-based company sent out invitations to all its employees to attend an Easter sunrise service at 5:30 a.m. at the venue atop South Mountain.

In the lead-up to the event, The Sentinel reported how the service will feature a trumpet quartet and organ music followed by religious anthems sung by the Carlisle High School Choir and Masland Glee Club.

Rev. D. Frederick Wertz, a Methodist pastor, was scheduled to deliver the sermon titled “He Is Risen.” After the service, breakfast will be served on the porch overlooking the valley.

Here and there, across Cumberland County, preparations were being made to celebrate Easter. At the First Lutheran Church, the seventh annual sunrise service was planned with church choirs and ministers attending from the Allison Methodist and First Presbyterian churches. One goal was to welcome Christians from churches that lack their own sunrise Easter service.

Meanwhile, the Uriah Evangelical United Brethren Church of Gardners was planning a dawn service for 6 a.m. that included a one-act play titled “The Way of Life,” as presented by the church’s youth fellowship. In its coverage, The Sentinel published a list of the cast members.

Arthur Bream starred as Flavius, a young Roman soldier stationed in Jerusalem at the time of the Crucifixion. Joyce Haskell was Flavia, his twin sister, while Mary Prosesser was Octavia, their older sibling.

There was also Jean Meals as Rachel, a young serving maid and Corman Day Jr. as Nicodemus, a member of the Sanhedrin, the tribunal of Jewish elders that stood in judgment of Jesus Christ.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

