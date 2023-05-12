Though her name was off the ticket, Audrey Adams was happy about the grand prize.

She knew that someone special was going to receive $100 in gift certificates redeemable on merchandise from any of the 70 participating stores.

It was May 12, 1966, and The Sentinel was reporting on the results of a Mother’s Day contest sponsored by the Retail Merchants Bureau of the Greater Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the first time I ever won anything,” Adams told the newspaper. “I’m glad it was for my mother.”

An employee of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Adams entered the name of Margaret Clara Fortney of Harrisburg on the ticket for the prize drawing.

Marguerite Grove, owner of the Hub, picked the winning ticket during an event at the G.R. Kinney store in downtown. Grove then informed Adams that her mother had won the contest.

A day later, on May 13, the bureau was granted permission to block off sections of Courthouse Avenue, Market House Avenue and Louther Street one block east and west from North Hanover Street. The space was needed for the second “Downtown A Go Go” on May 27.

Five bands were selected from a pool of 34 applicants to participate in the promotional event sponsored by the radio station WHYL and the Retail Merchants Bureau.

“Voting for the most popular band will be done in bureau downtown member stores from Saturday through June 4,” The Sentinel reported. “Several local merchants have scheduled special sales during the three hours immediately preceding the street dances. Unlimited voting will not be permitted but one ballot per person may be cast each day.”

Each band was designated to play at a different downtown location, accompanied by a WHYL disc jockey who acted as a master of ceremonies.

Program Director Jack O. Lantern predicted a larger crowd based on the first “Downtown A Go Go” promotional event held in October 1965. In a follow-up report published May 28, Lantern estimated the attendance the night before was about 8,000 to 10,000.

“The five bands provided a wide sampling of teen music of today from soul music to twist and shout numbers,” the newspaper reported. A week later, on June 6, The Sentinel published an article announcing the results.

Peter and the Wolfs of Harrisburg took the top prize of $100 followed by the Continentals of Shippensburg. The three other bands were the Triumphs of Chambersburg, the Centuries of Lebanon and the Pinafours, an all-girl group from Harrisburg.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.