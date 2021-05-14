Tour Through Time: Remembering the short life of Jim Thorpe Jr.

Nothing was too good for Jim Thorpe Jr.

Born May 18, 1915, the boy was about 3 months old when he visited Southcentral Pennsylvania with his father, the world renowned athlete.

Jim Thorpe Sr. was an outfielder on the Harrisburg International League baseball team. The former student of the Carlisle Indian School was the replacement for a player injured earlier in the season.

“Jim will get the best education that can be had,” Thorpe said of his son. “There’s nothing too good for the boy, I can tell you.”

It was late August 1915 and Harrisburg had just played a doubleheader against the club from Providence, Rhode Island, during the Thorpe Day celebration on present-day City Island.

The week before, The Sentinel reported that seating arrangements had been made to allow Indian school students to watch the champion alumni in action.

The Cumberland Valley Railroad offered a special excursion rate so that local residents could attend the games. Harrisburg won the first game 4-3 while Providence won the second game 9-4.