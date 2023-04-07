They came out in droves on the hunt for a rainbow.

The weather was near perfect as a record number of fishermen swamped local waterways early on the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 1959.

In its coverage, The Sentinel reported how anglers old and young had fair to good success on that opening day of the Pennsylvania trout season.

The day before, on April 14, The Sentinel published a United Press International article out of Harrisburg where William Voigt Jr., executive director of the state fish commission, predicted a banner opening day.

Naturally, the degree of success depended on skill and luck. William Tritt, a Shippensburg area man, caught a 23-inch rainbow trout at Laurel Lake that weighed more than four pounds.

That particular fish was one of three large prize trout that were on display in early April at Bixler’s Hardware Store in downtown Carlisle. During a pre-season, promo, the business advertised that the trout will be tagged and placed in the Big Spring, Laurel Lake and Yellow Breeches. The prize for landing each trout was $5 in fishing tackle.

In the April 14 story, Voight said that fish wardens across Pennsylvania reported streams that were generally clear and below normal mid-April flows. Conditions were a far-cry from the year before.

“The 1958 season, poorest in Pennsylvania for many years, was preceded by a drought in the summer and fall of 1957, and by one of the longest and most severe winters on record,” The Sentinel reported.

Statewide, hatcheries released over 2.25 million trout in 1959 compared to 1.87 million the year before, according to the newspaper. On April 11, local fish warden Tom Karper announced that the following streams will be stocked with trout on Monday, April 13: Big Spring in Newville, LeTort Spring in Carlisle, Old Town Run in Boiling Springs and Latimore Creek in Adams County.

The Carlisle Fish and Game Association joined forces with the Boiling Springs Fish and Game Association to place several loads of trout in Yellow Breeches Creek during the lead-up to opening day. The types of trout included brown, brook and rainbow.

“More than a dozen anglers caught their limit of eight trout in one spot in the Big Spring and equal success was reported near Huntsdale and at Craighead on the Yellow Breeches,” The Sentinel reported.

