The legal career of Robert Lee Jacobs came full circle in the old Cumberland County Courthouse the afternoon of Jan. 3, 1978.
Before a crowd of onlookers, the Carlisle native was sworn in as the 11th president judge of the state Superior Court in the same courtroom where he argued his first cases as a young attorney.
A Superior Court judge since 1964, Jacobs, 66, was the guest of honor during a ceremony that marked the first time the high court ever met in Cumberland County.
The Sentinel reported that Jacobs was praised by Michael Eagen, chief justice of the state Supreme Court, as being “admirably equipped with the qualities of mind, character, manners and temper to assume this ultra-important post.” Eagen had administered the oath of office to Jacobs.
The newspaper editorial board wrote a column on Jacobs calling his ascension to president judge a deserving tribute. “He does not flaunt the robes of his profession,” the board wrote. “He is a man of humility, one who values and builds lasting friendships.”
Early January is usually a time of transition for government and the courts when elected officials are sworn into office. Eighteen years earlier in 1960, County Judge Jacobs administered the oath of office to Deputy Register of Wills Bessie George, Deputy Treasurer John H. Hobart and Assistant District Attorney Richard C. Snelbaker.
He was joined on the occasion by Cumberland County President Judge Dale F. Shughart who administered the oath to the county commissioners, Oliver Dickey, George Beltzhoovere and Harold Trostle, along with Treasurer Herbert Stewart, Register of Wills C. Vance Eater and District Attorney Harold S. Irwin Jr.
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.