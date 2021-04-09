Tour Through Time: Pishotta crime scene is now part of downtown Carlisle parking lot

Police Chief Daniel Fought stepped on something as he walked around the dark basement of the Peerless Candy Company building on West High Street in Carlisle.
He struck a match to take a closer look only to find a man’s coat and blood-stained shirt. The discovery only added emphasis to the mounting evidence of foul play.
Just then, Fought noticed a hole in the floor about six foot square and six foot deep. When he reached over to touch a corner, Fought felt something like a man’s head. It was the body of John Pishotta sitting with his back against the wall of the vault or wine cellar with one leg partly raised. The corpse was covered over with stone, brick and mortar.
The date was April 13, 1909, and police were investigating a report of a possible murder. The eyewitness was a Greek immigrant named John Garjulakos who was staying as a boarder in the living quarters above the combination candy store, fruit stand and ice cream parlor owned by John and Anne Pishotta.
Early that morning, Garjulakos had arrived at the police station to report his suspicions. The night before, he spent hours locked away in his room, terrified and pretending to be asleep, as he overheard a struggle between the victim and Anne’s brother, Angelo Tornatore. This was followed by the sounds of running water, frantic scrubbing and multiple trips between floors.
Here and there, police found blood droplets and places where the wallpaper had been scrubbed so hard, some of the coloring had come off. There was a bloody handprint on an upstairs dresser along with blood around a bedroom door and downstairs in the basement.
Police also found blood-stained clothes under the cellar stairs along with a large belt buckle, a melted pair of eyeglasses and the remains of a set of suspenders in among the ash and burnt coals of the furnace. There was even evidence to suggest that candy paste was used to seal over bullet holes. Both Tornatore and Anne Pishotta were charged in connection with the death. The defendants were to be tried separately with his trial scheduled for September 1909.
That trial lasted six days but, in the end, the jury found Tornatore not guilty of murder based on self-defense. It came out in trial testimony that this defendant had intervened during a violent argument over money in which John Pistotta threatened his sister. Tornatore testified he killed John Pishotta and then, ashamed of his actions, tried to conceal the body and the evidence from Anne.
His acquittal prompted the prosecution to drop its case against Anne Pishotta. However, the publicity around the murder made it impossible for the owners to rent out the rooms, so the building was demolished during summer 1909 to make way for the Orpheum Theater.
The theater, in turn, was destroyed by fire in 1938. Eventually, the Cumberland County Historical Society acquired the land on which the murder scene used to sit during an expansion program in the 1990s. A parking lot now covers the sub-chamber vault in which the body of John Pishotta was found.
