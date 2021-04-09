Tour Through Time: Pishotta crime scene is now part of downtown Carlisle parking lot

Here and there, police found blood droplets and places where the wallpaper had been scrubbed so hard, some of the coloring had come off. There was a bloody handprint on an upstairs dresser along with blood around a bedroom door and downstairs in the basement.

Police also found blood-stained clothes under the cellar stairs along with a large belt buckle, a melted pair of eyeglasses and the remains of a set of suspenders in among the ash and burnt coals of the furnace. There was even evidence to suggest that candy paste was used to seal over bullet holes. Both Tornatore and Anne Pishotta were charged in connection with the death. The defendants were to be tried separately with his trial scheduled for September 1909.

That trial lasted six days but, in the end, the jury found Tornatore not guilty of murder based on self-defense. It came out in trial testimony that this defendant had intervened during a violent argument over money in which John Pistotta threatened his sister. Tornatore testified he killed John Pishotta and then, ashamed of his actions, tried to conceal the body and the evidence from Anne.

His acquittal prompted the prosecution to drop its case against Anne Pishotta. However, the publicity around the murder made it impossible for the owners to rent out the rooms, so the building was demolished during summer 1909 to make way for the Orpheum Theater.