Tour Through Time: Penn Township community of Irishtown hit with tragic moments

Tragedy came to Irishtown, located in Penn Township, the night of Feb. 15, 1894.
The fire started while John Penn and his family attended a prayer meeting at a neighbor’s house.
“As they were returning, they saw their humble home in flames,” The Sentinel reported the next day. “Everything in it was destroyed.”
Three years later, authorities suspected infanticide was behind the mysterious death of a 2-week-old baby in Irishtown on Feb. 25, 1897. John Anderson and his family came under the scrutiny of investigators that included both the Cumberland County coroner and detective.
In the end, the death was ruled accidental. The mother had turned over in her sleep, smothering the child. In both cases, these were Black families living in a hamlet just south of Huntsdale. “Irishtown” is mentioned briefly in a local history book on Penn Township:
“It is said that a number of freed slaves settled there,” the book reads. “This may well be the case but it leaves the name unexplained.”
A township newsletter published in July 2008 quoted Rev. John Kuhn as saying, “This area was originally known as Irish Gap Hollow. There is some mystery about just how it came to be known as Irishtown, when in later years the population became all black.”
Whatever the origin, misfortune came to Irishtown again in late November 1928 when a windstorm came through and ripped the roof off the one-room schoolhouse serving the area.
A heavy beam hit the stove on its way down, barely missing the teacher who took cover under her desk. She crawled away uninjured along with the 13 students who were in the school.
The storm damage uncovered shoddy construction that sparked outrage among educators at a time when Cumberland County was gearing up to consolidate one-room schoolhouses into larger buildings.
In January 1929, Shippensburg State Teachers College hosted a state convention of school officials during which M.S. Bentz, a superintendent from Johnstown, Cambria County, spoke in favor of consolidated schools. Born near Mount Holly Springs, Bentz lived in Carlisle and Middlesex Township for some years.
Bentz advocated jail time for officials who allow schools to deteriorate to the point of being unsafe. “It is the duty of the directors to see that the building is properly equipped.”
The direct result of the Irishtown disaster was the construction of two four-room school buildings — one at Jacksonville and one at Oakville — to replace the destroyed building at Irishtown and other one-room schoolhouses.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
