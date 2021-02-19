Tour Through Time: Penn Township community of Irishtown hit with tragic moments

Whatever the origin, misfortune came to Irishtown again in late November 1928 when a windstorm came through and ripped the roof off the one-room schoolhouse serving the area.

A heavy beam hit the stove on its way down, barely missing the teacher who took cover under her desk. She crawled away uninjured along with the 13 students who were in the school.

The storm damage uncovered shoddy construction that sparked outrage among educators at a time when Cumberland County was gearing up to consolidate one-room schoolhouses into larger buildings.

In January 1929, Shippensburg State Teachers College hosted a state convention of school officials during which M.S. Bentz, a superintendent from Johnstown, Cambria County, spoke in favor of consolidated schools. Born near Mount Holly Springs, Bentz lived in Carlisle and Middlesex Township for some years.

Bentz advocated jail time for officials who allow schools to deteriorate to the point of being unsafe. “It is the duty of the directors to see that the building is properly equipped.”

The direct result of the Irishtown disaster was the construction of two four-room school buildings — one at Jacksonville and one at Oakville — to replace the destroyed building at Irishtown and other one-room schoolhouses.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, features ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.